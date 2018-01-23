Harmony students receive Questbridge College Match Scholarships

Harmony School of Innovation – Garland is proud to announce two Questbridge Scholars! Hala L. and Abdi W. received full scholarships, Hala to Princeton University where she plans to major in Neuroscience and English. Abdi’s scholarship is to Tufts University and he plans to major in Biomedical Engineering and Medical Informatics.

Questbridge is a college and application process that helps academically outstanding low-income high school seniors gain admission and full four-year scholarships to 39 of the nation’s most selective colleges and universities. Questbridge partners with many Ivy League universities including but not limited to Yale University, CalTech, Rice University, MIT and Columbia University, among many more.

