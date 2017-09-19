Harmony volunteer receives award

Harmony Public Schools is proud to announce that Teresa Cook has been selected to receive the Heroes for Children award. She is representing SBOE District 12 and Harmony School of Innovation located in Garland. Fifteen outstanding school volunteers who have collectively provided more than 127 years of service to the Texas public schools will be recognized Friday as Heroes for Children by the State Board of Education.

The Heroes for Children honorees are selected annually by State Board members and recognized for their volunteerism in the public schools of their communities.

During Friday’s ceremony, each hero will receive an individual plaque recognizing his or her service, a copy of the resolution scheduled for board approval and photographs commemorating the ceremony. Each hero’s name will also be engraved on a plaque that is permanently displayed at the Texas Education Agency.

The board will recognize these school volunteers in a ceremony at 9 a.m. in room 1-104 of the William B. Travis State Office Building, 1701 North Congress Avenue in Austin. The State Board of Education meeting and award ceremony will be broadcast online.

