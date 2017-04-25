Your first source for news!|Wednesday, April 26, 2017
You are here: Home » Health/Safety » Health Department inspections: April 17-21

Health Department inspections: April 17-21 

Posted: 1:09 pm, April 25, 2017 by Kim Everett
health

The Garland Health Department conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served.  Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60.  Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health department inspections are performed more frequently. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.

 

FACILITY NAME   STREET NUMBER   STREET NAME   ACTIVITY DATE   SCORE
B & B NEWS & MORE   685   TOWN SQUARE   4/20/2017   87
CARVER SENIOR CENTER   222   CARVER   4/17/2017   95
DALLAS CHICKEN   2909   BELTLINE   4/19/2017   70
DOLLAR GENERAL STORE #10329   1303   MILLER   4/17/2017   91
DOLLAR TREE #6230   3046   LAVON   4/17/2017   98
EARLY HEAD START GARLAND   4580   BUCKINGHAM   4/17/2017   91
EL RIO GRANDE #4   901   MILLER   4/17/2017   73
                63
GARLAND FOOD STORE   4715   BROADWAY   4/19/2017   94
KFC #C715011   1430   BUCKINGHAM   4/17/2017   90
LUNA ELEMENTARY   1050   LOCHNESS   4/21/2017   99
MERENGUES BAKERY   813   CASTLE   4/18/2017   78
PUPUSERIA Y RESTAURANTE MAMA TITA   3420   BROADWAY   4/20/2017   74
SEÑOR CHACHOTE CANTINA & GRILL   7602   JUPITER   4/19/2017   77
SHUGART ELEMENTARY   4726   ROSEHILL   4/20/2017   95
SUBWAY #50514   109   FIRST   4/17/2017   92
TEXAS ROADHOUSE   5012   GEORGE BUSH   4/20/2017   91
VAUGHAN’S DONUTS   109   FIRST   4/17/2017   89
Posted in:  Health/Safety
Tags: