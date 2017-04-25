Health Department inspections: April 17-21
The Garland Health Department conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served. Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60. Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health department inspections are performed more frequently. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.
|FACILITY NAME
|STREET NUMBER
|STREET NAME
|ACTIVITY DATE
|SCORE
|B & B NEWS & MORE
|685
|TOWN SQUARE
|4/20/2017
|87
|CARVER SENIOR CENTER
|222
|CARVER
|4/17/2017
|95
|DALLAS CHICKEN
|2909
|BELTLINE
|4/19/2017
|70
|DOLLAR GENERAL STORE #10329
|1303
|MILLER
|4/17/2017
|91
|DOLLAR TREE #6230
|3046
|LAVON
|4/17/2017
|98
|EARLY HEAD START GARLAND
|4580
|BUCKINGHAM
|4/17/2017
|91
|EL RIO GRANDE #4
|901
|MILLER
|4/17/2017
|73
|63
|GARLAND FOOD STORE
|4715
|BROADWAY
|4/19/2017
|94
|KFC #C715011
|1430
|BUCKINGHAM
|4/17/2017
|90
|LUNA ELEMENTARY
|1050
|LOCHNESS
|4/21/2017
|99
|MERENGUES BAKERY
|813
|CASTLE
|4/18/2017
|78
|PUPUSERIA Y RESTAURANTE MAMA TITA
|3420
|BROADWAY
|4/20/2017
|74
|SEÑOR CHACHOTE CANTINA & GRILL
|7602
|JUPITER
|4/19/2017
|77
|SHUGART ELEMENTARY
|4726
|ROSEHILL
|4/20/2017
|95
|SUBWAY #50514
|109
|FIRST
|4/17/2017
|92
|TEXAS ROADHOUSE
|5012
|GEORGE BUSH
|4/20/2017
|91
|VAUGHAN’S DONUTS
|109
|FIRST
|4/17/2017
|89
Posted in: Health/Safety
Tags: health inspection report