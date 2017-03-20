Health Department inspections: March 13-17
The Garland Health Department conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served. Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60. Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health department inspections are performed more frequently. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.
|FACILITY NAME
|STREET NUMBER
|STREET NAME
|ACTIVITY DATE
|SCORE
|BESA’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT
|7602
|JUPITER
|3/15/2017
|77
|BESTIE DONUT
|2313
|GUTHRIE
|3/16/2017
|64
|CAFE MAI
|3465
|WALNUT
|3/15/2017
|77
|CHAO VIT THANH DA
|3212
|JUPITER
|3/14/2017
|75
|CHUCK E. CHEESE’S #942
|1340
|CENTERVILLE
|3/15/2017
|87
|COUNTRY CLUB ACTIVE LEARNING CENTER
|1601
|COUNTRY CLUB
|3/17/2017
|95
|DAIRY WAY #3
|1810
|KINGSLEY
|3/17/2017
|78
|55
|FRANKIE’S PLACE
|1914
|PLANO
|3/14/2017
|77
|GARDEN RESTAURANT
|3555
|WALNUT
|3/15/2017
|70
|HIEP THAI FOOD STORE
|3347
|WALNUT
|3/16/2017
|88
|60
|IMPACT FITNESS CLUBS
|1332
|BELTLINE
|3/16/2017
|89
|KIM LAN FOOD TO GO
|3347
|WALNUT
|3/15/2017
|65
|LAKE CITIES MONTESSORI SCHOOL
|1935
|CENTERVILLE
|3/14/2017
|94
|OCEAN BUFFET
|1328
|CENTERVILLE
|3/14/2017
|58
|RACETRAC #630
|3401
|GARLAND
|3/14/2017
|89
|SALUD ES RIQUEZA
|2915
|BELTLINE
|3/15/2017
|96
|SOPRANO’S PIZZA, SUBS & MORE
|5148
|JUPITER
|3/13/2017
|76
|SOULMAN’S BBQ
|3410
|BROADWAY
|3/13/2017
|75
|T.C. SHAVED ICE
|503
|GARLAND
|3/17/2017
|73
|TOM THUMB #2561
|925
|NORTHWEST
|3/13/2017
|93
|90
|83
|79
|WALMART NEIGHBORHOOD MARKET #4046
|1855
|GARLAND
|3/13/2017
|95
|85
|73
|WALMART SUPERCENTER #1800
|1801
|MARKETPLACE
|3/14/2017
|92
|87
|84
|WENDY’S #914
|1310
|CENTERVILLE
|3/15/2017
|91
