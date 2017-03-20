Your first source for news!|Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Health Department inspections: March 13-17 

Posted: 10:37 pm, March 20, 2017 by Kim Everett
inspections

The Garland Health Department conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served.  Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60.  Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health department inspections are performed more frequently. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.

 

FACILITY NAME   STREET NUMBER   STREET NAME   ACTIVITY DATE   SCORE
BESA’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT 7602 JUPITER 3/15/2017 77
BESTIE DONUT 2313 GUTHRIE 3/16/2017 64
CAFE MAI 3465 WALNUT 3/15/2017 77
CHAO VIT THANH DA 3212 JUPITER 3/14/2017 75
CHUCK E. CHEESE’S #942 1340 CENTERVILLE 3/15/2017 87
COUNTRY CLUB ACTIVE LEARNING CENTER 1601 COUNTRY CLUB 3/17/2017 95
DAIRY WAY #3 1810 KINGSLEY 3/17/2017 78
55
FRANKIE’S PLACE 1914 PLANO 3/14/2017 77
GARDEN RESTAURANT 3555 WALNUT 3/15/2017 70
HIEP THAI FOOD STORE 3347 WALNUT 3/16/2017 88
60
IMPACT FITNESS CLUBS 1332 BELTLINE 3/16/2017 89
KIM LAN FOOD TO GO 3347 WALNUT 3/15/2017 65
LAKE CITIES MONTESSORI SCHOOL 1935 CENTERVILLE 3/14/2017 94
OCEAN BUFFET 1328 CENTERVILLE 3/14/2017 58
RACETRAC #630 3401 GARLAND 3/14/2017 89
SALUD ES RIQUEZA 2915 BELTLINE 3/15/2017 96
SOPRANO’S PIZZA, SUBS & MORE 5148 JUPITER 3/13/2017 76
SOULMAN’S BBQ 3410 BROADWAY 3/13/2017 75
T.C. SHAVED ICE 503 GARLAND 3/17/2017 73
TOM THUMB #2561 925 NORTHWEST 3/13/2017 93
90
83
79
WALMART NEIGHBORHOOD MARKET #4046 1855 GARLAND 3/13/2017 95
85
73
WALMART SUPERCENTER #1800 1801 MARKETPLACE 3/14/2017 92
87
84
WENDY’S #914 1310 CENTERVILLE 3/15/2017 91
