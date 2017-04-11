Your first source for news!|Thursday, April 13, 2017
Health Department inspections: April 3-7 

Posted: 1:21 pm, April 11, 2017 by Kim Everett
The Garland Health Department conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served.  Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60.  Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health department inspections are performed more frequently. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.

 

FACILITY NAME   STREET NUMBER   STREET NAME   ACTIVITY DATE   SCORE
CHILI’S GRILL & BAR #1014   535   INTERSTATE 30   4/6/2017   76
CURTIS CULWELL CENTER   4999   NAAMAN FOREST   4/4/2017   95
DUN’S DONUT PALACE   6024   BROADWAY   4/6/2017   72
ERNESTO’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT   1518   NORTHWEST   4/3/2017   89
FLAVA   5518   BROADWAY   4/4/2017   73
GLORIA’S INDIAN KITCHEN   1546   ROWLETT   4/6/2017   59
GLORIA’S INDIAN KITCHEN – GROCERY   1546   ROWLETT   4/6/2017   78
HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS   4412   BASS PRO   4/6/2017   82
HOULIHAN’S RESTAURANT & BAR   660   TOWN CENTER   4/6/2017   78
KROGER FOOD STORE #403   532   INTERSTATE 30   4/6/2017   79
LITTLE CAESAR’S #0008   1250   NORTHWEST   4/6/2017   87
LYLES MIDDLE SCHOOL   4655   COUNTRY CLUB   4/4/2017   94
ONE STAR FOOD MART #2   1102   LAVON   4/4/2017   85
OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE   4902   GEORGE BUSH   4/3/2017   82
SAZÓN   3035   SHILOH   4/4/2017   70
SCOOTERS   1401   NORTHWEST   4/3/2017   73
SUBWAY #37922   1801   MARKETPLACE   4/3/2017   79
TACO BELL #27867   1050   NORTHWEST   4/3/2017   93
