Health Department inspections: April 3-7
The Garland Health Department conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served. Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60. Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health department inspections are performed more frequently. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.
|FACILITY NAME
|STREET NUMBER
|STREET NAME
|ACTIVITY DATE
|SCORE
|CHILI’S GRILL & BAR #1014
|535
|INTERSTATE 30
|4/6/2017
|76
|CURTIS CULWELL CENTER
|4999
|NAAMAN FOREST
|4/4/2017
|95
|DUN’S DONUT PALACE
|6024
|BROADWAY
|4/6/2017
|72
|ERNESTO’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT
|1518
|NORTHWEST
|4/3/2017
|89
|FLAVA
|5518
|BROADWAY
|4/4/2017
|73
|GLORIA’S INDIAN KITCHEN
|1546
|ROWLETT
|4/6/2017
|59
|GLORIA’S INDIAN KITCHEN – GROCERY
|1546
|ROWLETT
|4/6/2017
|78
|HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS
|4412
|BASS PRO
|4/6/2017
|82
|HOULIHAN’S RESTAURANT & BAR
|660
|TOWN CENTER
|4/6/2017
|78
|KROGER FOOD STORE #403
|532
|INTERSTATE 30
|4/6/2017
|79
|70
|LITTLE CAESAR’S #0008
|1250
|NORTHWEST
|4/6/2017
|87
|LYLES MIDDLE SCHOOL
|4655
|COUNTRY CLUB
|4/4/2017
|94
|ONE STAR FOOD MART #2
|1102
|LAVON
|4/4/2017
|85
|OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE
|4902
|GEORGE BUSH
|4/3/2017
|82
|SAZÓN
|3035
|SHILOH
|4/4/2017
|70
|SCOOTERS
|1401
|NORTHWEST
|4/3/2017
|73
|SUBWAY #37922
|1801
|MARKETPLACE
|4/3/2017
|79
|TACO BELL #27867
|1050
|NORTHWEST
|4/3/2017
|93
