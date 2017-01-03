Health Department inspections: Dec. 26-30
The city of Garland Health Department conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served. Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60. Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health inspections are performed more frequently by the Health Department. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.
|FACILITY NAME
|STREET NUMBER
|STREET NAME
|ACTIVITY DATE
|SCORE
|BEEF HOUSE
|3110
|SATURN
|12/29/2016
|70
|CAPRISSI II PIZZA
|3443
|CAMPBELL
|12/30/2016
|76
|CRISPY CHICKEN & RICE #1
|2930
|FIRST
|12/28/2016
|80
|CUQUITA’S RESTAURANT
|1957
|NORTHWEST
|12/28/2016
|52
|ISLAMORADA FISH COMPANY
|5001
|BASS PRO
|12/30/2016
|77
|JS QUICK STOP
|3464
|CAMPBELL
|12/29/2016
|78
|LITTLE CAESAR’S #3225001
|2645
|ARAPAHO
|12/29/2016
|80
|MCDONALD’S #24854
|7201
|GEORGE BUSH
|12/29/2016
|78
|MIRCH MASALA
|4550
|BUCKINGHAM
|12/28/2016
|58
|MY CANH
|4535
|WALNUT
|12/27/2016
|77
|PAPA MURPHY’S
|3015
|ARAPAHO
|12/30/2016
|84
|PHUONG NAM RESTAURANT
|4413
|WALNUT
|12/27/2016
|58
|PIZZA HUT #028360
|6850
|SHILOH
|12/29/2016
|88
|SONIC DRIVE-IN #3688
|6130
|JUPITER
|12/28/2016
|80
|SSS INTERNATIONAL, INC. #9
|2851
|DAIRY
|12/29/2016
|89
|SUBWAY #313
|3112
|JUPITER
|12/28/2016
|86
