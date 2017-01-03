Your first source for news!|Tuesday, January 3, 2017
You are here: Home » Health/Safety » Health Department inspections: Dec. 26-30

Health Department inspections: Dec. 26-30 

Posted: 11:20 am, January 3, 2017 by Kim Everett
health

The city of Garland Health Department conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served.  Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60.  Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health inspections are performed more frequently by the Health Department. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.

FACILITY NAME   STREET NUMBER   STREET NAME   ACTIVITY DATE   SCORE
BEEF HOUSE   3110   SATURN   12/29/2016   70
CAPRISSI II PIZZA   3443   CAMPBELL   12/30/2016   76
CRISPY CHICKEN & RICE #1   2930   FIRST   12/28/2016   80
CUQUITA’S RESTAURANT   1957   NORTHWEST   12/28/2016   52
ISLAMORADA FISH COMPANY   5001   BASS PRO   12/30/2016   77
JS QUICK STOP   3464   CAMPBELL   12/29/2016   78
LITTLE CAESAR’S #3225001   2645   ARAPAHO   12/29/2016   80
MCDONALD’S #24854   7201   GEORGE BUSH   12/29/2016   78
MIRCH MASALA   4550   BUCKINGHAM   12/28/2016   58
MY CANH   4535   WALNUT   12/27/2016   77
PAPA MURPHY’S   3015   ARAPAHO   12/30/2016   84
PHUONG NAM RESTAURANT   4413   WALNUT   12/27/2016   58
PIZZA HUT #028360   6850   SHILOH   12/29/2016   88
SONIC DRIVE-IN #3688   6130   JUPITER   12/28/2016   80
SSS INTERNATIONAL, INC. #9   2851   DAIRY   12/29/2016   89
SUBWAY #313   3112   JUPITER   12/28/2016   86
Posted in:  Health/Safety
Tags: