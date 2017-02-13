Health Department inspections: Feb. 5-9 

Your first source for news!|Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Posted: 5:02 pm, February 13, 2017 by Kim Everett
The city of Garland Health Department conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served.  Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60.  Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health inspections are performed more frequently by the Health Department. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.

 

FACILITY NAME   STREET NUMBER   STREET NAME   ACTIVITY DATE   SCORE
7-ELEVEN CONVENIENCE STORE #37212A   7051   MURPHY   2/9/2017   86
BURGER ISLAND   1529   BUCKINGHAM   2/9/2017   50
CHIMALHUACAN   4460   WALNUT   2/6/2017   77
CHOPSTICK EXPRESS   2321   WALNUT   2/7/2017   55
COOL CONES SHAVE ICE   3845   GARLAND   2/9/2017   86
DALLAS SUPERSTORE, INC   3212   JUPITER   2/6/2017   74
                71
FLAMING BUFFET   3046   LAVON   2/8/2017   46
JAIMES DONUTS 2   2301   WALNUT   2/10/2017   86
LA FRANCAISE FRENCH BAKERY   201   GOLD   2/9/2017   62
LA MICHOACANA #3   2406   WALNUT   2/7/2017   56
LIFETIME FITNESS   5602   NAAMAN FOREST   2/6/2017   79
MAYBERRY GARDENS #1   3250   GARLAND   2/10/2017   88
MAYBERRY GARDENS #2   3252   GARLAND   2/10/2017   93
MAYBERRY GARDENS #3   3254   GARLAND   2/10/2017   92
MAYBERRY GARDENS #4   3256   GARLAND   2/10/2017   96
MAYBERRY GARDENS #5   3258   GARLAND   2/10/2017   94
MAYBERRY GARDENS #6   3260   GARLAND   2/10/2017   90
MAYBERRY GARDENS #7   3262   GARLAND   2/10/2017   97
MAYBERRY GARDENS #8   3264   GARLAND   2/10/2017   86
MAYBERRY GARDENS ASSISTED LIVING #10   3268   GARLAND   2/10/2017   93
MAYBERRY GARDENS ASSISTED LIVING #11   3270   GARLAND   2/10/2017   87
MAYBERRY GARDENS ASSISTED LIVING #9   3266   GARLAND   2/10/2017   95
MCDONALD’S #7320   1110   CENTERVILLE   2/9/2017   77
NAPOLI’S PIZZA & PASTA   915   CENTERVILLE   2/9/2017   79
OAK CREEK SCHOOL   3429   COLLINS   2/9/2017   99
RICE XPRESS   2402   WALNUT   2/7/2017   68
SMALL MIRACLES ACADEMY   5902   JUPITER   2/9/2017   86
