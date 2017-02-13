Health Department inspections: Feb. 5-9
The city of Garland Health Department conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served. Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60. Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health inspections are performed more frequently by the Health Department. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.
|FACILITY NAME
|STREET NUMBER
|STREET NAME
|ACTIVITY DATE
|SCORE
|7-ELEVEN CONVENIENCE STORE #37212A
|7051
|MURPHY
|2/9/2017
|86
|BURGER ISLAND
|1529
|BUCKINGHAM
|2/9/2017
|50
|CHIMALHUACAN
|4460
|WALNUT
|2/6/2017
|77
|CHOPSTICK EXPRESS
|2321
|WALNUT
|2/7/2017
|55
|COOL CONES SHAVE ICE
|3845
|GARLAND
|2/9/2017
|86
|DALLAS SUPERSTORE, INC
|3212
|JUPITER
|2/6/2017
|74
|71
|FLAMING BUFFET
|3046
|LAVON
|2/8/2017
|46
|JAIMES DONUTS 2
|2301
|WALNUT
|2/10/2017
|86
|LA FRANCAISE FRENCH BAKERY
|201
|GOLD
|2/9/2017
|62
|LA MICHOACANA #3
|2406
|WALNUT
|2/7/2017
|56
|LIFETIME FITNESS
|5602
|NAAMAN FOREST
|2/6/2017
|79
|MAYBERRY GARDENS #1
|3250
|GARLAND
|2/10/2017
|88
|MAYBERRY GARDENS #2
|3252
|GARLAND
|2/10/2017
|93
|MAYBERRY GARDENS #3
|3254
|GARLAND
|2/10/2017
|92
|MAYBERRY GARDENS #4
|3256
|GARLAND
|2/10/2017
|96
|MAYBERRY GARDENS #5
|3258
|GARLAND
|2/10/2017
|94
|MAYBERRY GARDENS #6
|3260
|GARLAND
|2/10/2017
|90
|MAYBERRY GARDENS #7
|3262
|GARLAND
|2/10/2017
|97
|MAYBERRY GARDENS #8
|3264
|GARLAND
|2/10/2017
|86
|MAYBERRY GARDENS ASSISTED LIVING #10
|3268
|GARLAND
|2/10/2017
|93
|MAYBERRY GARDENS ASSISTED LIVING #11
|3270
|GARLAND
|2/10/2017
|87
|MAYBERRY GARDENS ASSISTED LIVING #9
|3266
|GARLAND
|2/10/2017
|95
|MCDONALD’S #7320
|1110
|CENTERVILLE
|2/9/2017
|77
|NAPOLI’S PIZZA & PASTA
|915
|CENTERVILLE
|2/9/2017
|79
|OAK CREEK SCHOOL
|3429
|COLLINS
|2/9/2017
|99
|RICE XPRESS
|2402
|WALNUT
|2/7/2017
|68
|SMALL MIRACLES ACADEMY
|5902
|JUPITER
|2/9/2017
|86
