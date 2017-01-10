Health Department inspections: Jan. 3-6
The city of Garland Health Department conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served. Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60. Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health inspections are performed more frequently by the Health Department. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.
|FACILITY NAME
|STREET NUMBER
|STREET NAME
|ACTIVITY DATE
|SCORE
|COCO-LOCO
|1435
|KINGSLEY
|1/4/2017
|54
|CRAZY CATFISH #1
|805
|CENTERVILLE
|1/4/2017
|91
|DA BOYZ SPORTS BAR & GRILL
|565
|OATES
|1/4/2017
|77
|EGG ROLL CAFE
|4002
|JUPITER
|1/5/2017
|58
|ERNESTO’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT
|1518
|NORTHWEST
|1/3/2017
|67
|ETHRIDGE ELEMENTARY
|2301
|SAM HOUSTON
|1/4/2017
|93
|FAST IN & OUT
|1901
|GARLAND
|1/6/2017
|88
|GRIFF’S HAMBURGERS
|2150
|JUPITER
|1/3/2017
|79
|HYATT PLACE – GARLAND
|5101
|GEORGE BUSH
|1/5/2017
|81
|JACK IN THE BOX #716
|3101
|FIRST
|1/5/2017
|76
|KING CHINA
|1901
|NORTHWEST
|1/4/2017
|59
|LA RANCHERA SUPERMARKET #4
|3160
|SATURN
|1/5/2017
|79
|70
|LAS PALMAS SEAFOOD & TAQUERIA
|1201
|MILLER
|1/4/2017
|78
|MORNING DONUTS
|3443
|CAMPBELL
|1/5/2017
|77
|ON THE BORDER MEXICAN GRILL & CANTINA #6
|1350
|NORTHWEST
|1/3/2017
|75
|PANDA EXPRESS #2598
|1360
|CENTERVILLE
|1/3/2017
|91
|RACETRAC #183
|1355
|HIGHWAY 66
|1/6/2017
|96
|STARBUCKS COFFEE #6406
|1101
|CENTERVILLE
|1/4/2017
|93
|SUBWAY #4740
|3324
|BROADWAY
|1/3/2017
|88
|TOM THUMB #1783
|2645
|ARAPAHO
|1/3/2017
|91
|89
|83
|78
|TORTERIA INSURGENTES #3
|3114
|SATURN
|1/4/2017
|67
|WHATABURGER #88
|725
|CENTERVILLE
|1/3/2017
|70
|WINTERS PARK ASSISTED LIVING
|3450
|WAGON WHEEL
|1/5/2017
|76
Posted in: Health/Safety
Tags: health inspection report