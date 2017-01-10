Your first source for news!|Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Health Department inspections: Jan. 3-6 

January 10, 2017
The city of Garland Health Department conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served.  Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60.  Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health inspections are performed more frequently by the Health Department. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.

FACILITY NAME   STREET NUMBER   STREET NAME   ACTIVITY DATE   SCORE
COCO-LOCO   1435   KINGSLEY   1/4/2017   54
CRAZY CATFISH #1   805   CENTERVILLE   1/4/2017   91
DA BOYZ SPORTS BAR & GRILL   565   OATES   1/4/2017   77
EGG ROLL CAFE   4002   JUPITER   1/5/2017   58
ERNESTO’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT   1518   NORTHWEST   1/3/2017   67
ETHRIDGE ELEMENTARY   2301   SAM HOUSTON   1/4/2017   93
FAST IN & OUT   1901   GARLAND   1/6/2017   88
GRIFF’S HAMBURGERS   2150   JUPITER   1/3/2017   79
HYATT PLACE – GARLAND   5101   GEORGE BUSH   1/5/2017   81
JACK IN THE BOX #716   3101   FIRST   1/5/2017   76
KING CHINA   1901   NORTHWEST   1/4/2017   59
LA RANCHERA SUPERMARKET #4   3160   SATURN   1/5/2017   79
LAS PALMAS SEAFOOD & TAQUERIA   1201   MILLER   1/4/2017   78
MORNING DONUTS   3443   CAMPBELL   1/5/2017   77
ON THE BORDER MEXICAN GRILL & CANTINA #6   1350   NORTHWEST   1/3/2017   75
PANDA EXPRESS #2598   1360   CENTERVILLE   1/3/2017   91
RACETRAC #183   1355   HIGHWAY 66   1/6/2017   96
STARBUCKS COFFEE #6406   1101   CENTERVILLE   1/4/2017   93
SUBWAY #4740   3324   BROADWAY   1/3/2017   88
TOM THUMB #1783   2645   ARAPAHO   1/3/2017   91
TORTERIA INSURGENTES #3   3114   SATURN   1/4/2017   67
WHATABURGER #88   725   CENTERVILLE   1/3/2017   70
WINTERS PARK ASSISTED LIVING   3450   WAGON WHEEL   1/5/2017   76
