Health Department inspections: July 10-14 

The Garland Health Dept. conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served.  Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60.  Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health dept. inspections are performed more frequently. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.

 

Information provided by city of Garland Health Department.

 

FACILITY NAME   STREET NUMBER   STREET

NAME

   ACTIVITY DATE   SCORE
A & M FOODS 314 BARNES 7/10/2017 88
ACCENT FOOD SERVICES – PLASTIPAK 3201 MILLER PARK 7/10/2017 99
AQUA FRESH WATER STORE 3565 WALNUT 7/13/2017 95
BRAZILIAN CHEF 2731 OAKLAND 7/11/2017 78
CHILI’S GRILL & BAR #27 1775 NORTHWEST 7/11/2017 70
CORNER STOP 775 BUCKINGHAM 7/10/2017 95
CVS PHARMACY #6847 2510 WALNUT 7/10/2017 93
DENNY’S RESTAURANT #1292 457 INTERSTATE 30 7/12/2017 66
DOLLAR TREE #5746 2334 BUCKINGHAM 7/10/2017 82
FAMILY DOLLAR STORE #1569 3465 WALNUT 7/14/2017 90
HAWAIIAN FALLS 4550 GARLAND 7/13/2017 61
LA NUEVA DE ZACATECAS 1618 FIRST 7/11/2017 76
QUALITY INN & SUITES 1635 INTERSTATE 30 7/12/2017 81
SALI’S PIZZA & PASTA 1238 BELTLINE 7/13/2017 72
SAMS DOLLAR AND MORE 3548 WALNUT 7/11/2017 98
STOP N BUY & THRIFT FOOD MART 1608 FIFTH 7/12/2017 89
SURF AND SWIM 440 OATES 7/10/2017 91
TAQUERIA “LA FAMOSITA” 1608 FIFTH 7/12/2017 70
TIENDA GUANACO 1718 FIRST 7/11/2017 95
