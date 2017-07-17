Health Department inspections: July 10-14
The Garland Health Dept. conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served. Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60. Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health dept. inspections are performed more frequently. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.
Information provided by city of Garland Health Department.
|FACILITY NAME
|STREET NUMBER
|STREET
NAME
|ACTIVITY DATE
|SCORE
|A & M FOODS
|314
|BARNES
|7/10/2017
|88
|ACCENT FOOD SERVICES – PLASTIPAK
|3201
|MILLER PARK
|7/10/2017
|99
|AQUA FRESH WATER STORE
|3565
|WALNUT
|7/13/2017
|95
|BRAZILIAN CHEF
|2731
|OAKLAND
|7/11/2017
|78
|CHILI’S GRILL & BAR #27
|1775
|NORTHWEST
|7/11/2017
|70
|CORNER STOP
|775
|BUCKINGHAM
|7/10/2017
|95
|78
|CVS PHARMACY #6847
|2510
|WALNUT
|7/10/2017
|93
|DENNY’S RESTAURANT #1292
|457
|INTERSTATE 30
|7/12/2017
|66
|DOLLAR TREE #5746
|2334
|BUCKINGHAM
|7/10/2017
|82
|FAMILY DOLLAR STORE #1569
|3465
|WALNUT
|7/14/2017
|90
|HAWAIIAN FALLS
|4550
|GARLAND
|7/13/2017
|61
|LA NUEVA DE ZACATECAS
|1618
|FIRST
|7/11/2017
|76
|QUALITY INN & SUITES
|1635
|INTERSTATE 30
|7/12/2017
|81
|SALI’S PIZZA & PASTA
|1238
|BELTLINE
|7/13/2017
|72
|SAMS DOLLAR AND MORE
|3548
|WALNUT
|7/11/2017
|98
|STOP N BUY & THRIFT FOOD MART
|1608
|FIFTH
|7/12/2017
|89
|SURF AND SWIM
|440
|OATES
|7/10/2017
|91
|TAQUERIA “LA FAMOSITA”
|1608
|FIFTH
|7/12/2017
|70
|TIENDA GUANACO
|1718
|FIRST
|7/11/2017
|95
