Health Department inspections: July 17-21
The Garland Health Dept. conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served. Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60. Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health dept. inspections are performed more frequently. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.
Information provided by city of Garland Health Department.
|FACILITY NAME
|STREET NUMBER
|STREET NAME
|ACTIVITY DATE
|SCORE
|3 MIEN QUAN BBQ
|3465
|WALNUT
|7/19/2017
|52
|CHINA STAR
|2425
|WALNUT
|7/20/2017
|42
|CITY STAR 1
|1036
|COUNTRY CLUB
|7/19/2017
|80
|CORNER FOOD MART #1
|2431
|WALNUT
|7/17/2017
|91
|DALLAS OMNI CARE
|2222
|DEER MEADOW
|7/17/2017
|81
|DALLAS TACOS PANCHO
|1456
|BELTLINE
|7/17/2017
|60
|DOLLAR GENERAL STORE #3369
|839
|CENTERVILLE
|7/17/2017
|94
|EL POLLO REGIO #2
|501
|PLANO
|7/18/2017
|64
|GOL SUPER MARKET
|717
|FIFTH
|7/17/2017
|89
|HARVEY’S FOOD MART
|3301
|BROADWAY
|7/18/2017
|93
|INDIA GARDEN
|433
|INTERSTATE 30
|7/19/2017
|42
|J DONUTS
|5501
|BROADWAY
|7/19/2017
|68
|J-MART
|1921
|PLANO
|7/18/2017
|92
|KFC #J625008
|5836
|BROADWAY
|7/19/2017
|62
|LA PALOMA EN GARLAND
|618
|JUPITER
|7/19/2017
|59
|LUCKY’S BEER AND WINE
|6505
|DUCK CREEK
|7/19/2017
|86
|MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL
|5949
|BROADWAY
|7/21/2017
|82
|QUIK & EASY
|806
|CENTERVILLE
|7/18/2017
|90
|SPEEDEE WAY
|1931
|JUPITER
|7/18/2017
|91
|SUNLIGHT FOOD MART
|1935
|JUPITER
|7/18/2017
|89
|SUPER FOOD MART
|102
|BUCKINGHAM
|7/19/2017
|78
|WHIP IN #109
|3405
|BROADWAY
|7/18/2017
|92
