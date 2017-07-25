Your first source for news!|Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Health Department inspections: July 17-21 

Posted: 8:02 pm, July 25, 2017 by Kim Everett
inspections

The Garland Health Dept. conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served.  Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60.  Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health dept. inspections are performed more frequently. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.

 

Information provided by city of Garland Health Department.

 

FACILITY NAME   STREET NUMBER   STREET NAME   ACTIVITY DATE   SCORE
3 MIEN QUAN BBQ 3465 WALNUT 7/19/2017 52
CHINA STAR 2425 WALNUT 7/20/2017 42
CITY STAR 1 1036 COUNTRY CLUB 7/19/2017 80
CORNER FOOD MART #1 2431 WALNUT 7/17/2017 91
DALLAS OMNI CARE 2222 DEER MEADOW 7/17/2017 81
DALLAS TACOS PANCHO 1456 BELTLINE 7/17/2017 60
DOLLAR GENERAL STORE #3369 839 CENTERVILLE 7/17/2017 94
EL POLLO REGIO #2 501 PLANO 7/18/2017 64
GOL SUPER MARKET 717 FIFTH 7/17/2017 89
HARVEY’S FOOD MART 3301 BROADWAY 7/18/2017 93
INDIA GARDEN 433 INTERSTATE 30 7/19/2017 42
J DONUTS 5501 BROADWAY 7/19/2017 68
J-MART 1921 PLANO 7/18/2017 92
KFC #J625008 5836 BROADWAY 7/19/2017 62
LA PALOMA EN GARLAND 618 JUPITER 7/19/2017 59
LUCKY’S BEER AND WINE 6505 DUCK CREEK 7/19/2017 86
MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL 5949 BROADWAY 7/21/2017 82
QUIK & EASY 806 CENTERVILLE 7/18/2017 90
SPEEDEE WAY 1931 JUPITER 7/18/2017 91
SUNLIGHT FOOD MART 1935 JUPITER 7/18/2017 89
SUPER FOOD MART 102 BUCKINGHAM 7/19/2017 78
WHIP IN #109 3405 BROADWAY 7/18/2017 92
