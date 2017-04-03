Your first source for news!|Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Health Department inspections: March 27-31 

Posted: 12:58 pm, April 3, 2017 by Kim Everett
The Garland Health Department conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served.  Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60.  Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health department inspections are performed more frequently. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.

FACILITY NAME   STREET NUMBER   STREET NAME   ACTIVITY DATE   SCORE
ARBY’S ROAST BEEF   1902   NORTHWEST   3/27/2017   84
BIRRIERIA AGUINAGA   105   MAIN   3/29/2017   57
CENTERVILLE LEARNING CENTER   407   CENTERVILLE   3/29/2017   91
COCINA FOOD MART   2518   KINGSLEY   3/29/2017   68
CUQUITA’S RESTAURANT   1957   NORTHWEST   3/29/2017   57
EAST WEST GENERAL STORE   6541   DUCK CREEK   3/29/2017   72
                58
FIRST CHINESE BBQ   3465   WALNUT   3/30/2017   60
G & G FOOD MART   1432   BUCKINGHAM   3/30/2017   84
HOOTERS   4781   BASS PRO   3/27/2017   72
KINDER CARE LEARNING CENTER   1321   NORTHWEST   3/29/2017   94
KING CHINA   1901   NORTHWEST   3/29/2017   58
MANANTIAL DE VIDA   418   FOREST CREST   3/28/2017   92
PEPPERS TACO INC.   1818   NORTHWEST   3/27/2017   63
RALPH’S CHEVRON   1401   BELTLINE   3/30/2017   93
REGGAE WINGS & TINGS INC   5481   BROADWAY   3/29/2017   51
SAM HOUSTON MIDDLE SCHOOL   2232   SUSSEX   3/29/2017   97
TACOS LA VECINDAD   1501   MILLER   3/28/2017   70
TAJMAHAL ASIAN GROCERIES & CATERING   6246   BROADWAY   3/27/2017   60
UBC ACADEMY   916   JUPITER   3/27/2017   91
URBAN AIR TRAMPOLINE PARK   3046   LAVON   3/27/2017   91
WAFFLE HOUSE #1637   3109   JUPITER   3/28/2017   70
XINXIAN CHINESE RESTAURANT & SUSHI BAR   5010   JUPTITER   3/27/2017   80
YING CAFE   6850   SHILOH   3/27/2017   78

 

