Health Department inspections: March 27-31
The Garland Health Department conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served. Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60. Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health department inspections are performed more frequently. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.
|FACILITY NAME
|STREET NUMBER
|STREET NAME
|ACTIVITY DATE
|SCORE
|ARBY’S ROAST BEEF
|1902
|NORTHWEST
|3/27/2017
|84
|BIRRIERIA AGUINAGA
|105
|MAIN
|3/29/2017
|57
|CENTERVILLE LEARNING CENTER
|407
|CENTERVILLE
|3/29/2017
|91
|COCINA FOOD MART
|2518
|KINGSLEY
|3/29/2017
|68
|CUQUITA’S RESTAURANT
|1957
|NORTHWEST
|3/29/2017
|57
|EAST WEST GENERAL STORE
|6541
|DUCK CREEK
|3/29/2017
|72
|58
|FIRST CHINESE BBQ
|3465
|WALNUT
|3/30/2017
|60
|G & G FOOD MART
|1432
|BUCKINGHAM
|3/30/2017
|84
|HOOTERS
|4781
|BASS PRO
|3/27/2017
|72
|KINDER CARE LEARNING CENTER
|1321
|NORTHWEST
|3/29/2017
|94
|KING CHINA
|1901
|NORTHWEST
|3/29/2017
|58
|MANANTIAL DE VIDA
|418
|FOREST CREST
|3/28/2017
|92
|PEPPERS TACO INC.
|1818
|NORTHWEST
|3/27/2017
|63
|RALPH’S CHEVRON
|1401
|BELTLINE
|3/30/2017
|93
|REGGAE WINGS & TINGS INC
|5481
|BROADWAY
|3/29/2017
|51
|SAM HOUSTON MIDDLE SCHOOL
|2232
|SUSSEX
|3/29/2017
|97
|TACOS LA VECINDAD
|1501
|MILLER
|3/28/2017
|70
|TAJMAHAL ASIAN GROCERIES & CATERING
|6246
|BROADWAY
|3/27/2017
|60
|UBC ACADEMY
|916
|JUPITER
|3/27/2017
|91
|URBAN AIR TRAMPOLINE PARK
|3046
|LAVON
|3/27/2017
|91
|WAFFLE HOUSE #1637
|3109
|JUPITER
|3/28/2017
|70
|XINXIAN CHINESE RESTAURANT & SUSHI BAR
|5010
|JUPTITER
|3/27/2017
|80
|YING CAFE
|6850
|SHILOH
|3/27/2017
|78
