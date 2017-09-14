Health Department confirms human WNV case

The Garland Health Department received a report of a confirmed human case of West Nile Virus in an individual who lives in the 3400 block of Castle Rock Lane (near intersection of Jupiter and Arapaho roads). This is the second confirmed human case reported in Garland in 2017. The resident was diagnosed with West Nile neuro-invasive disease, the most severe form of WNV infection. GHD will initiate adulticide spraying throughout the surrounding area between 9 p.m., Sept. 12 and 6 a.m. Sept. 13, weather permitting. If rain or winds in excess of 10 mph prohibit spraying, the area will be sprayed at the first opportunity.

Thus far in 2017, WNV has been detected in 33 mosquito samples trapped by GHD. The presence of the disease in mosquitoes means that transmission to humans is possible throughout the city, so residents are urged to take preventive measures. Residents can view a map here depicting areas where WNV has been detected and subsequently sprayed to reduce the adult mosquito population. Spraying activity also can be found on Garland’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

WNV rarely causes severe illness or death, but residents should remain vigilant and take precautions to minimize the risk of exposure. To protect yourself from exposure to WNV, limit outdoor activity during evening and early morning hours when mosquitoes are most active. While outdoors, wear light-colored, long-sleeve clothing, and use an insect repellent containing DEET, according to its label directions. Most importantly, residents should take measures to eliminate any standing water on their property, such as birdbaths (clean them twice per week), pet water dishes, clogged rain gutters, tires and buckets. Containers that can hold water for just a few days can breed mosquitoes. Report to GHD any standing water that you are unable to eliminate on your own.

If you have questions or would like to report standing water, please call GHD’s mosquito control hotline at 972-205-3720. Further questions about WNV should be directed to 972-205-3460.