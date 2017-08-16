Your first source for news!|Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Health Department inspections: Aug. 7-11 

Posted: 10:40 am, August 16, 2017 by Kim Everett
inspections

The Garland Health Dept. conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served.  Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60.  Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health dept. inspections are performed more frequently. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.

 

Information provided by city of Garland Environmental Health Manager Cindy Corley.

 

FACILITY

NAME

   STREET NUMBER   STREET

 NAME

   ACTIVITY

 DATE

   SCORE
A & B FOOD IMPORT CORP. 3755 MARQUIS 8/8/2017 93
BAHIA RESTAURANTE 1480 BUCKINGHAM 8/7/2017 63
DOLLAR GENERAL STORE #1896 1464 BUCKINGHAM 8/10/2017 87
E & S GROCERY & BAKERY 420 PLANO 8/11/2017 88
EL RANCHERO RESTAURANT 2515 FOREST 8/9/2017 75
FAMILY DOLLAR STORE #5994 2425 WALNUT 8/10/2017 88
FRUTERIA MARANATHA 3219 FOREST 8/10/2017 75
GARLAND NUTRITION & FIT 2425 WALNUT 8/11/2017 77
GOLDEN CORRAL #947 1420 EASTGATE 8/11/2017 80
HOMEBOYS DALLAS 1101 COUNTRY CLUB 8/11/2017 85
I HEART YOGURT 305 CONEFLOWER 8/8/2017 75
LA MICHOACANA #3 2406 WALNUT 8/7/2017 79
65
54
LITTLE CAESAR’S #0021 6018 BROADWAY 8/10/2017 75
MARKET LATINA RESTAURANT 3050 FIRST 8/9/2017 56
MINUTE MART 3626 SATURN 8/11/2017 67
SK FOOD 1420 GLENBROOK 8/10/2017 73
SONIC DRIVE-IN #4688 6202 BROADWAY 8/9/2017 64
SUBWAY #16557 555 INTERSTATE 30 8/11/2017 54
SUBWAY #29171 3243 FOREST 8/9/2017 87
SUNNY’S MART 2 1538 INTERSTATE 30 8/10/2017 71
TAQUERIA LA JALICIENSE 1322 KINGSLEY 8/9/2017 51
THE FAMILY DONUTS 3245 FOREST 8/10/2017 85
THE ICEE CO 3775 MARQUIS 8/8/2017 76
VIET TOFU 3555 WALNUT 8/10/2017 66
WATER PROVISIONS TO GO 842 BELTLINE 8/10/2017 90
WENDY’S #9398 5235 GARLAND 8/8/2017 66

 

