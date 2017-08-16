Health Department inspections: Aug. 7-11
The Garland Health Dept. conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served. Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60. Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health dept. inspections are performed more frequently. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.
Information provided by city of Garland Environmental Health Manager Cindy Corley.
|FACILITY
NAME
|STREET NUMBER
|STREET
NAME
|ACTIVITY
DATE
|SCORE
|A & B FOOD IMPORT CORP.
|3755
|MARQUIS
|8/8/2017
|93
|BAHIA RESTAURANTE
|1480
|BUCKINGHAM
|8/7/2017
|63
|DOLLAR GENERAL STORE #1896
|1464
|BUCKINGHAM
|8/10/2017
|87
|E & S GROCERY & BAKERY
|420
|PLANO
|8/11/2017
|88
|EL RANCHERO RESTAURANT
|2515
|FOREST
|8/9/2017
|75
|FAMILY DOLLAR STORE #5994
|2425
|WALNUT
|8/10/2017
|88
|FRUTERIA MARANATHA
|3219
|FOREST
|8/10/2017
|75
|GARLAND NUTRITION & FIT
|2425
|WALNUT
|8/11/2017
|77
|GOLDEN CORRAL #947
|1420
|EASTGATE
|8/11/2017
|80
|HOMEBOYS DALLAS
|1101
|COUNTRY CLUB
|8/11/2017
|85
|I HEART YOGURT
|305
|CONEFLOWER
|8/8/2017
|75
|LA MICHOACANA #3
|2406
|WALNUT
|8/7/2017
|79
|65
|54
|LITTLE CAESAR’S #0021
|6018
|BROADWAY
|8/10/2017
|75
|MARKET LATINA RESTAURANT
|3050
|FIRST
|8/9/2017
|56
|MINUTE MART
|3626
|SATURN
|8/11/2017
|67
|SK FOOD
|1420
|GLENBROOK
|8/10/2017
|73
|SONIC DRIVE-IN #4688
|6202
|BROADWAY
|8/9/2017
|64
|SUBWAY #16557
|555
|INTERSTATE 30
|8/11/2017
|54
|SUBWAY #29171
|3243
|FOREST
|8/9/2017
|87
|SUNNY’S MART 2
|1538
|INTERSTATE 30
|8/10/2017
|71
|TAQUERIA LA JALICIENSE
|1322
|KINGSLEY
|8/9/2017
|51
|THE FAMILY DONUTS
|3245
|FOREST
|8/10/2017
|85
|THE ICEE CO
|3775
|MARQUIS
|8/8/2017
|76
|VIET TOFU
|3555
|WALNUT
|8/10/2017
|66
|WATER PROVISIONS TO GO
|842
|BELTLINE
|8/10/2017
|90
|WENDY’S #9398
|5235
|GARLAND
|8/8/2017
|66
Posted in: Health/Safety