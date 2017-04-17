Your first source for news!|Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Health Department inspections: April 10-14 

April 17, 2017
The Garland Health Department conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served.  Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60.  Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health department inspections are performed more frequently. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.

 

FACILITY NAME   STREET NUMBER   STREET NAME   ACTIVITY DATE   SCORE
1 STAR BEVERAGE 510 PLANO 4/14/2017 96
7-ELEVEN CONVENIENCE STORE #30424 1717 NORTHWEST 4/10/2017 85
7-ELEVEN CONVENIENCE STORE #34114 11405 LYNDON B JOHNSON FWY 4/10/2017 81
ABBETT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 730 MUIRFIELD 4/10/2017 95
BENNY’S MART 5249 BROADWAY 4/10/2017 69
BIG LOTS #4140 825 CENTERVILLE 4/14/2017 95
CHEDDARS CASUAL CAFE 5445 GEORGE BUSH 4/11/2017 77
EBENEEZER’S PUB & GRUB 1933 NORTHWEST 4/11/2017 55
GRANDY’S #734 2155 NORTHWEST 4/10/2017 57
LAVON CHEVRON 3310 LAVON 4/14/2017 96
LISTER ELEMENTARY 3131 MARS 4/11/2017 99
MCDONALD’S 3310 LAVON 4/14/2017 85
PRIMO’S TEX-MEX GRILLE 4861 BASS PRO 4/11/2017 56
QUALITY BASED LEARNING CENTER, LLC 1430 NORTHWEST 4/10/2017 83
QUIKTRIP #909 5825 BROADWAY 4/11/2017 82
RAZZOO’S CAJUN CAFE 310 CONEFLOWER 4/12/2017 67
SAMS BEER AND WINE 715 MILLER 4/14/2017 97
STAR FOOD MART #1 4201 WALNUT 4/14/2017 92
TONY’S CRAWFISH-BANH CUON THANG LONG 3347 BELTLINE 4/11/2017 40
WEST GARLAND HEAD START 3709 WALNUT 4/14/2017 96
