Health Department inspections: April 10-14
The Garland Health Department conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served. Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60. Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health department inspections are performed more frequently. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.
|FACILITY NAME
|STREET NUMBER
|STREET NAME
|ACTIVITY DATE
|SCORE
|1 STAR BEVERAGE
|510
|PLANO
|4/14/2017
|96
|7-ELEVEN CONVENIENCE STORE #30424
|1717
|NORTHWEST
|4/10/2017
|85
|7-ELEVEN CONVENIENCE STORE #34114
|11405
|LYNDON B JOHNSON FWY
|4/10/2017
|81
|ABBETT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
|730
|MUIRFIELD
|4/10/2017
|95
|BENNY’S MART
|5249
|BROADWAY
|4/10/2017
|69
|BIG LOTS #4140
|825
|CENTERVILLE
|4/14/2017
|95
|CHEDDARS CASUAL CAFE
|5445
|GEORGE BUSH
|4/11/2017
|77
|EBENEEZER’S PUB & GRUB
|1933
|NORTHWEST
|4/11/2017
|55
|GRANDY’S #734
|2155
|NORTHWEST
|4/10/2017
|57
|LAVON CHEVRON
|3310
|LAVON
|4/14/2017
|96
|LISTER ELEMENTARY
|3131
|MARS
|4/11/2017
|99
|MCDONALD’S
|3310
|LAVON
|4/14/2017
|85
|PRIMO’S TEX-MEX GRILLE
|4861
|BASS PRO
|4/11/2017
|56
|QUALITY BASED LEARNING CENTER, LLC
|1430
|NORTHWEST
|4/10/2017
|83
|QUIKTRIP #909
|5825
|BROADWAY
|4/11/2017
|82
|RAZZOO’S CAJUN CAFE
|310
|CONEFLOWER
|4/12/2017
|67
|SAMS BEER AND WINE
|715
|MILLER
|4/14/2017
|97
|STAR FOOD MART #1
|4201
|WALNUT
|4/14/2017
|92
|TONY’S CRAWFISH-BANH CUON THANG LONG
|3347
|BELTLINE
|4/11/2017
|40
|WEST GARLAND HEAD START
|3709
|WALNUT
|4/14/2017
|96
Posted in: Health/Safety
Tags: health inspection report