Your first source for news!|Tuesday, January 24, 2017
You are here: Home » Health/Safety » Health Dept. inspections: Jan.16-20

Health Dept. inspections: Jan.16-20 

Posted: 11:15 am, January 24, 2017 by Kim Everett
health

The city of Garland Health Department conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served.  Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60.  Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health inspections are performed more frequently by the Health Department. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.

FACILITY NAME   STREET NUMBER   STREET NAME   ACTIVITY DATE   SCORE
BON TON DONUTS 1225 BELTLINE 1/18/2017 94
CHA BONG #1 3212 JUPITER 1/19/2017 73
DARREN’S AMERICAN GRILL 7602 JUPITER 1/19/2017 77
EDDIE’S NAPOLIS ITALIAN BISTRO 4280 LAVON 1/18/2017 70
EDIBLE ARRANGEMENTS 635 TOWN SQUARE 1/17/2017 100
HOMEBOYS SHELL 2510 FIREWHEEL 1/18/2017 85
75
HONEY DONUT 1949 CENTERVILLE 1/20/2017 70
IN-N-OUT BURGER #269 150 TOWN CENTER 1/19/2017 94
JACKSON TECHNOLOGY CENTER 1310 BOBBIE 1/20/2017 93
JEAN’S KOLACHES & DONUTS 3328 BROADWAY 1/18/2017 87
JUDY’S CAFE 3443 CAMPBELL 1/18/2017 71
LA MICHOACANA #23 2114 KINGSLEY 1/18/2017 53
LUCY’S 2441 WALNUT 1/20/2017 58
NEW EGG ROLL CITY 1721 BELTLINE 1/18/2017 60
NORTHLAKE ELEMENTARY 1626 BOSQUE 1/18/2017 96
ON THE BORDER MEXICAN GRILL & CANTINA #218 4970 GEORGE BUSH 1/17/2017 70
PANADERIA Y PASTELERIA LA VICTORIA 1434 CASTLE 1/18/2017 69
PARKCREST ELEMENTARY 2232 PARKCREST 1/19/2017 91
POPCORN JUNCTION 520 TOWN CENTER 1/20/2017 95
QUAN COM CHI DI 7 3212 JUPITER 1/18/2017 75
RAINBOW DONUTS 2441 WALNUT 1/18/2017 77
SALUD Y FIGURA 3420 BROADWAY 1/18/2017 89
SAMS FOOD MART 2929 BELTLINE 1/18/2017 83
SHOREHAVEN ELEMENTARY 600 SHOREHAVEN 1/17/2017 87
STEEL CITY POPS 337 CONEFLOWER 1/20/2017 93
SUSHI GO 6850 SHILOH 1/19/2017 89
TACO BUENO #3075 850 BUCKINGHAM 1/17/2017 74
WHATABURGER #400 1506 BUCKINGHAM 1/18/2017 87
WILLIAMS ELEMENTARY 1821 OLD GATE 1/19/2017 98
WILLIAMS FRIED CHICKEN 1570 FIRST 1/17/2017 81
Posted in:  Health/Safety
Tags: