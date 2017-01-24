Health Dept. inspections: Jan.16-20
The city of Garland Health Department conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served. Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60. Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health inspections are performed more frequently by the Health Department. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.
|FACILITY NAME
|STREET NUMBER
|STREET NAME
|ACTIVITY DATE
|SCORE
|BON TON DONUTS
|1225
|BELTLINE
|1/18/2017
|94
|CHA BONG #1
|3212
|JUPITER
|1/19/2017
|73
|DARREN’S AMERICAN GRILL
|7602
|JUPITER
|1/19/2017
|77
|EDDIE’S NAPOLIS ITALIAN BISTRO
|4280
|LAVON
|1/18/2017
|70
|EDIBLE ARRANGEMENTS
|635
|TOWN SQUARE
|1/17/2017
|100
|HOMEBOYS SHELL
|2510
|FIREWHEEL
|1/18/2017
|85
|75
|HONEY DONUT
|1949
|CENTERVILLE
|1/20/2017
|70
|IN-N-OUT BURGER #269
|150
|TOWN CENTER
|1/19/2017
|94
|JACKSON TECHNOLOGY CENTER
|1310
|BOBBIE
|1/20/2017
|93
|JEAN’S KOLACHES & DONUTS
|3328
|BROADWAY
|1/18/2017
|87
|JUDY’S CAFE
|3443
|CAMPBELL
|1/18/2017
|71
|LA MICHOACANA #23
|2114
|KINGSLEY
|1/18/2017
|53
|LUCY’S
|2441
|WALNUT
|1/20/2017
|58
|NEW EGG ROLL CITY
|1721
|BELTLINE
|1/18/2017
|60
|NORTHLAKE ELEMENTARY
|1626
|BOSQUE
|1/18/2017
|96
|ON THE BORDER MEXICAN GRILL & CANTINA #218
|4970
|GEORGE BUSH
|1/17/2017
|70
|PANADERIA Y PASTELERIA LA VICTORIA
|1434
|CASTLE
|1/18/2017
|69
|PARKCREST ELEMENTARY
|2232
|PARKCREST
|1/19/2017
|91
|POPCORN JUNCTION
|520
|TOWN CENTER
|1/20/2017
|95
|QUAN COM CHI DI 7
|3212
|JUPITER
|1/18/2017
|75
|RAINBOW DONUTS
|2441
|WALNUT
|1/18/2017
|77
|SALUD Y FIGURA
|3420
|BROADWAY
|1/18/2017
|89
|SAMS FOOD MART
|2929
|BELTLINE
|1/18/2017
|83
|SHOREHAVEN ELEMENTARY
|600
|SHOREHAVEN
|1/17/2017
|87
|STEEL CITY POPS
|337
|CONEFLOWER
|1/20/2017
|93
|SUSHI GO
|6850
|SHILOH
|1/19/2017
|89
|TACO BUENO #3075
|850
|BUCKINGHAM
|1/17/2017
|74
|WHATABURGER #400
|1506
|BUCKINGHAM
|1/18/2017
|87
|WILLIAMS ELEMENTARY
|1821
|OLD GATE
|1/19/2017
|98
|WILLIAMS FRIED CHICKEN
|1570
|FIRST
|1/17/2017
|81
Posted in: Health/Safety