Health Dept. inspections: Jan. 30 – Feb. 3
The city of Garland Health Department conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served. Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60. Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health inspections are performed more frequently by the Health Department. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.
|FACILITY NAME
|STREET NUMBER
|STREET NAME
|ACTIVITY DATE
|SCORE
|AVALON MEMORY CARE
|1150
|COLONEL
|2/1/2017
|88
|BULLOCK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
|3909
|EDGEWOOD
|2/2/2017
|94
|CHINA HARBOR
|409
|COUNTRY CLUB
|2/1/2017
|90
|COUCH ELEMENTARY
|4349
|WATERHOUSE
|1/31/2017
|96
|DAIRY QUEEN #14152
|1926
|FIRST
|1/31/2017
|85
|FANTASY CRAB INC
|4460
|WALNUT
|2/1/2017
|50
|GENGHIS GRILL – MONGOLIAN STIRFRY
|215
|CONEFLOWER
|2/2/2017
|66
|KIMBERLIN ACADEMY FOR EXCELLENCE
|1320
|CUMBERLAND
|2/1/2017
|98
|MILLROSE CENTER
|4242
|ROSEHILL
|2/2/2017
|88
|MT. HEBRON DAYCARE
|901
|DAIRY
|2/1/2017
|92
|NOODLELICIOUS
|3212
|JUPITER
|1/30/2017
|70
|PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #1065
|5952
|BROADWAY
|2/1/2017
|88
|PHO CA DAO NOODLE & GRILL
|4545
|WALNUT
|2/1/2017
|87
|PRINCE OF PEACE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
|4330
|O’BANION
|1/31/2017
|92
|TACO BUENO #3095
|1936
|FIRST
|1/31/2017
|78
|TONY’S DINER
|3112
|JUPITER
|2/1/2017
|59
|WALMART SUPERCENTER #1055
|5302
|GARLAND
|2/2/2017
|91
|85
|80
|WALNUT BEER & WINE
|3246
|WALNUT
|2/2/2017
|71
|WHATABURGER #762
|2545
|FIREWHEEL
|2/1/2017
|88
|WING NUTZ
|365
|CONEFLOWER
|1/30/2017
|89
