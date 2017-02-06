Your first source for news!|Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Health Dept. inspections: Jan. 30 – Feb. 3 

The city of Garland Health Department conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served.  Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60.  Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health inspections are performed more frequently by the Health Department. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.

 

FACILITY NAME   STREET NUMBER   STREET NAME   ACTIVITY DATE   SCORE
AVALON MEMORY CARE   1150   COLONEL   2/1/2017   88
BULLOCK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL   3909   EDGEWOOD   2/2/2017   94
CHINA HARBOR   409   COUNTRY CLUB   2/1/2017   90
COUCH ELEMENTARY   4349   WATERHOUSE   1/31/2017   96
DAIRY QUEEN #14152   1926   FIRST   1/31/2017   85
FANTASY CRAB INC   4460   WALNUT   2/1/2017   50
GENGHIS GRILL – MONGOLIAN STIRFRY   215   CONEFLOWER   2/2/2017   66
KIMBERLIN ACADEMY FOR EXCELLENCE   1320   CUMBERLAND   2/1/2017   98
MILLROSE CENTER   4242   ROSEHILL   2/2/2017   88
MT. HEBRON DAYCARE   901   DAIRY   2/1/2017   92
NOODLELICIOUS   3212   JUPITER   1/30/2017   70
PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #1065   5952   BROADWAY   2/1/2017   88
PHO CA DAO NOODLE & GRILL   4545   WALNUT   2/1/2017   87
PRINCE OF PEACE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY   4330   O’BANION   1/31/2017   92
TACO BUENO #3095   1936   FIRST   1/31/2017   78
TONY’S DINER   3112   JUPITER   2/1/2017   59
WALMART SUPERCENTER #1055   5302   GARLAND   2/2/2017   91
WALNUT BEER & WINE   3246   WALNUT   2/2/2017   71
WHATABURGER #762   2545   FIREWHEEL   2/1/2017   88
WING NUTZ   365   CONEFLOWER   1/30/2017   89
