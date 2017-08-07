Health Dept. inspections: July 31 – Aug. 4 

Your first source for news!|Tuesday, August 8, 2017
Posted: 9:48 pm, August 7, 2017 by Kim Everett
The Garland Health Dept. conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served.  Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60.  Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health dept. inspections are performed more frequently. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.

 

Information provided by city of Garland Environmental Health Manager Cindy Corley.

 

FACILITY NAME   STREET NUMBER   STREET NAME   ACTIVITY DATE   SCORE
BIG LOTS #1949 3178 LAVON 8/2/2017 96
DISCOUNT BEER AND WINE 1933 NORTHWEST 8/2/2017 97
EGG ROLL CAFE 4002 JUPITER 7/31/2017 65
GRANPA’S BARNYARD SCHOOL 1521 ROWLETT 8/1/2017 91
K & J FOOD MART 3630 SHILOH 8/4/2017 98
POLLOS LA PULLITA II, INC 2319 WALNUT 8/1/2017 55
PRIMROSE SCHOOL OF FIREWHEEL 5074 GEORGE BUSH 8/4/2017 94
TAQUERIA MORELOS 2430 WALNUT 8/2/2017 64
TIENDA HONDURAS MAYA 2602 WALNUT 8/2/2017 87
