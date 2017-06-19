Health Department inspections: June 12-16
The Garland Health Department conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served. Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60. Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health department inspections are performed more frequently. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.
|FACILITY NAME
|STREET NUMBER
|STREET NAME
|ACTIVITY DATE
|SCORE
|AGUILAR CATERING
|502
|IDLEWILD
|6/13/2017
|87
|BANH MI #1
|3212
|JUPITER
|6/16/2017
|40
|BELLIZA RECEPTION/WALNUT THEATERS
|3310
|WALNUT
|6/12/2017
|93
|BESTIE DONUT
|2313
|GUTHRIE
|6/14/2017
|70
|CRISPY CHICKEN & RICE #1
|2930
|FIRST
|6/16/2017
|57
|CVS PHARMACY #7481
|1372
|BELTLINE
|6/12/2017
|92
|GOLD MINE RESTAURANT
|3127
|FIRST
|6/15/2017
|52
|HIEP THAI FOOD STORE
|3347
|WALNUT
|6/14/2017
|63
|LA ESPIGA DE ORO
|565
|OATES
|6/15/2017
|78
|MELITO’S RESTAURANT & CATERING
|830
|BELTLINE
|6/16/2017
|83
|MESHACK BAR-B-Q
|240
|AVENUE B
|6/13/2017
|92
|OLIVE GARDEN ITALIAN RESTAURANT # 1673
|4840
|GEORGE BUSH
|6/12/2017
|88
|PANADERIA Y PASTELERIA LA VICTORIA
|1434
|CASTLE
|6/13/2017
|73
|PANDA-JR CHINESE RESTAURANT
|834
|BELTLINE
|6/12/2017
|68
|PHI COFFEE & TEA
|3212
|JUPITER
|6/15/2017
|71
|PHUONG NAM RESTAURANT
|4413
|WALNUT
|6/13/2017
|68
|TWO GUYS PARTNERS
|612
|STATE
|6/15/2017
|95
