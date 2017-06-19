Your first source for news!|Tuesday, June 20, 2017
You are here: Home » Health/Safety » Health Department inspections: June 12-16

Health Department inspections: June 12-16 

Posted: 7:45 pm, June 19, 2017 by Kim Everett
health

The Garland Health Department conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served.  Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60.  Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health department inspections are performed more frequently. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.

 

FACILITY NAME   STREET NUMBER   STREET NAME   ACTIVITY DATE   SCORE
AGUILAR CATERING 502 IDLEWILD 6/13/2017 87
BANH MI #1 3212 JUPITER 6/16/2017 40
BELLIZA RECEPTION/WALNUT THEATERS 3310 WALNUT 6/12/2017 93
BESTIE DONUT 2313 GUTHRIE 6/14/2017 70
CRISPY CHICKEN & RICE #1 2930 FIRST 6/16/2017 57
CVS PHARMACY #7481 1372 BELTLINE 6/12/2017 92
GOLD MINE RESTAURANT 3127 FIRST 6/15/2017 52
HIEP THAI FOOD STORE 3347 WALNUT 6/14/2017 63
LA ESPIGA DE ORO 565 OATES 6/15/2017 78
MELITO’S RESTAURANT & CATERING 830 BELTLINE 6/16/2017 83
MESHACK BAR-B-Q 240 AVENUE B 6/13/2017 92
OLIVE GARDEN ITALIAN RESTAURANT # 1673 4840 GEORGE BUSH 6/12/2017 88
PANADERIA Y PASTELERIA LA VICTORIA 1434 CASTLE 6/13/2017 73
PANDA-JR CHINESE RESTAURANT 834 BELTLINE 6/12/2017 68
PHI COFFEE & TEA 3212 JUPITER 6/15/2017 71
PHUONG NAM RESTAURANT 4413 WALNUT 6/13/2017 68
TWO GUYS PARTNERS 612 STATE 6/15/2017 95

 

Posted in:  Health/Safety
Tags: