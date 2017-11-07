Health Dept. inspections: Oct. 31 – Nov. 4
The Garland Health Dept. conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served. Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60. Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health dept. inspections are performed more frequently. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.
Information provided by city of Garland Environmental Health Manager Cindy Corley.
|FACILITY NAME
|STREET NUMBER
|STREET NAME
|ACTIVITY DATE
|SCORE
|BULLOCK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
|3909
|EDGEWOOD
|11/1/2017
|95
|CHIMALHUACAN
|4460
|WALNUT
|10/31/2017
|70
|CORNER FOOD MART #2
|4460
|WALNUT
|10/31/2017
|93
|GATEWAY 13 / CHURCH’S
|2002
|HIGHWAY 66
|10/31/2017
|93
|H & E SHELL
|3501
|WALNUT
|10/30/2017
|93
|H & M BAY INC
|2600
|MCCREE
|11/2/2017
|97
|HEATHER GLEN ELEMENTARY
|5119
|HEATHER GLEN
|11/2/2017
|88
|HEFF’S BURGERS
|430
|INTERSTATE 30
|11/2/2017
|70
|JEAN’S KOLACHES & DONUTS
|3328
|BROADWAY
|10/31/2017
|86
|KONA ICE E. CENTRAL DALLAS
|2129
|GREAT SW
|11/3/2017
|97
|KONA ICE II
|6202
|LENNOX
|11/4/2017
|97
|KONA ICE LLC
|6202
|LENNOX
|11/4/2017
|98
|PIT COMMANDER BARBECUE PIZZA
|2302
|EXECUTIVE
|10/28/2017
|88
|RAINBOW DONUTS #111
|1401
|NORTHWEST
|10/28/2017
|71
|REGGAE WINGS & TINGS INC
|5481
|BROADWAY
|11/2/2017
|77
|RITTENHOUSE VILLAGE AT SPRING CREEK
|3450
|WAGON WHEEL
|10/31/2017
|74
|SNACKS EL ÑOÑO
|3161
|BROADWAY
|10/30/2017
|90
|SPRING CREEK ELEMENTARY
|1510
|SPRING CREEK
|10/30/2017
|95
|SUBWAY #16557
|555
|INTERSTATE 30
|11/2/2017
|70
|SUBWAY #37922
|1801
|MARKETPLACE
|11/2/2017
|82
|SUSHI GO
|6850
|SHILOH
|11/3/2017
|84
|TACO CABANA #266
|5959
|BROADWAY
|11/2/2017
|70
|WHATABURGER #88
|725
|CENTERVILLE
|10/30/2017
|72
|WINCO FOODS STORE #131
|1122
|CENTERVILLE
|11/1/2017
|94
|90
|87
|80
|WING CITY
|1456
|BELTLINE
|10/30/2017
|79
