Health Dept. inspections: Oct. 31 – Nov. 4 

The Garland Health Dept. conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served.  Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60.  Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health dept. inspections are performed more frequently. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.

 

 

Information provided by city of Garland Environmental Health Manager Cindy Corley.

 

FACILITY NAME   STREET NUMBER   STREET NAME   ACTIVITY DATE   SCORE
BULLOCK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 3909 EDGEWOOD 11/1/2017 95
CHIMALHUACAN 4460 WALNUT 10/31/2017 70
CORNER FOOD MART #2 4460 WALNUT 10/31/2017 93
GATEWAY 13 / CHURCH’S 2002 HIGHWAY 66 10/31/2017 93
H & E SHELL 3501 WALNUT 10/30/2017 93
H & M BAY INC 2600 MCCREE 11/2/2017 97
HEATHER GLEN ELEMENTARY 5119 HEATHER GLEN 11/2/2017 88
HEFF’S BURGERS 430 INTERSTATE 30 11/2/2017 70
JEAN’S KOLACHES & DONUTS 3328 BROADWAY 10/31/2017 86
KONA ICE E. CENTRAL DALLAS 2129 GREAT SW 11/3/2017 97
KONA ICE II 6202 LENNOX 11/4/2017 97
KONA ICE LLC 6202 LENNOX 11/4/2017 98
PIT COMMANDER BARBECUE PIZZA 2302 EXECUTIVE 10/28/2017 88
RAINBOW DONUTS #111 1401 NORTHWEST 10/28/2017 71
REGGAE WINGS & TINGS INC 5481 BROADWAY 11/2/2017 77
RITTENHOUSE VILLAGE AT SPRING CREEK 3450 WAGON WHEEL 10/31/2017 74
SNACKS EL ÑOÑO 3161 BROADWAY 10/30/2017 90
SPRING CREEK ELEMENTARY 1510 SPRING CREEK 10/30/2017 95
SUBWAY #16557 555 INTERSTATE 30 11/2/2017 70
SUBWAY #37922 1801 MARKETPLACE 11/2/2017 82
SUSHI GO 6850 SHILOH 11/3/2017 84
TACO CABANA #266 5959 BROADWAY 11/2/2017 70
WHATABURGER #88 725 CENTERVILLE 10/30/2017 72
WINCO FOODS STORE #131 1122 CENTERVILLE 11/1/2017 94
WING CITY 1456 BELTLINE 10/30/2017 79

 

