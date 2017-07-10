Your first source for news!|Wednesday, July 12, 2017
You are here: Home » Health/Safety » Health Dept. inspections: July 3-7

Health Dept. inspections: July 3-7 

Posted: 10:15 pm, July 10, 2017 by Kim Everett
dept.

The Garland Health Dept. conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served.  Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60.  Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health dept. inspections are performed more frequently. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.

 

Information provided by city of Garland Health Department.

 

FACILITY NAME   STREET NUMBER   STREET NAME   ACTIVITY DATE   SCORE
DAYS INN – LEON 3645 LEON 7/3/2017 75
DONG QUE 3555 WALNUT 7/6/2017 65
GRAN MACHU PICCHU PERUVIAN REST. 1425 NORTHWEST 7/5/2017 71
KONA ICE II 6202 LENNOX 7/3/2017 99
LIFETIME FITNESS 5602 NAAMAN FOREST 7/7/2017 84
ONE STOP SHOP 730 WALNUT 7/7/2017 93
63
PARKS PLACE 2121 NORTHWEST 7/6/2017 91
PAW PAW’S CAFE 823 MAIN 7/6/2017 65
Posted in:  Health/Safety
Tags: