Your first source for news!|Tuesday, January 9, 2018
You are here: Home » Health/Safety » Health inspection report: Dec. 30 – Jan 6

Health inspection report: Dec. 30 – Jan 6 

Posted: 11:55 pm, January 8, 2018 by Kim Everett
health

The Garland Health Dept. conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served.  Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60.  Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health dept. inspections are performed more frequently. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.

 

Information provided by Cindy Corley, Garland Health Department.

 

FACILITY NAME   STREET NUMBER   STREET NAME   ACTIVITY DATE   SCORE
99 CENTS ONLY STORES #2822   1445   BUCKINGHAM   1/5/2018   86
ARBY’S ROAST BEEF   1902   NORTHWEST   1/6/2018   74
BAKEMEX   2600   MCCREE   1/3/2018   96
CENTRO DEL BIENESTAR   4413   WALNUT   1/3/2018   98
CHINA HARBOR   409   COUNTRY CLUB   1/3/2018   90
CHUCK E. CHEESE’S #942   1340   CENTERVILLE   1/3/2018   78
DE NHAT KHO BO   3212   JUPITER   1/3/2018   93
DONUT PALACE   3350   BROADWAY   1/2/2018   83
GRANDY’S #734   2155   NORTHWEST   1/6/2018   69
HU THIEU MY THO   3347   WALNUT   1/4/2018   56
IMAGINATION STATION   1966   ARAPAHO   1/4/2018   96
J & B CONVENIENCE STORE   2418   JUPITER   12/30/2017   94
                83
LAKE CITIES MONTESSORI SCHOOL   1935   CENTERVILLE   1/3/2018   97
LEE’S SANDWICHES   3212   JUPITER   1/3/2018   84
LOS COMPADRES TAQUERIA   3450   WALNUT   1/3/2018   82
LOS TRES HERMANOS   1901   JUPITER   12/30/2017   71
MAU PHUOC DUONG   3212   JUPITER   1/3/2018   91
PIC-N-GO #1   3443   CAMPBELL   1/5/2018   94
PUPUSERIA LILIAN   2410   MILLER   1/4/2018   74
SAMS FOOD MART   2929   BELTLINE   1/3/2018   82
TACO DE MEXICO   3035   BROADWAY   1/2/2018   63
TEXACO FOOD MART 100   1901   GARLAND   1/5/2018   77
WINTERS PARK NURSING/REHAB   3737   GARLAND   1/4/2018   77
Z MAGIC FOOD STORE   1141   WALNUT   1/3/2018   95
                83
Posted in:  Health/Safety
Tags: