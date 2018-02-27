Health inspection report: Feb. 20-24
The Garland Health Dept. conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served. Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60. Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health dept. inspections are performed more frequently. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.
Information provided by Cindy Corley, Garland Health Department.
|FACILITY NAME
|STREET NUMBER
|STREET NAME
|ACTIVITY DATE
|SCORE
|AK DAFFODIL CORPORATION
|3321
|GARLAND
|2/22/2018
|83
|ANTOJITOS HONDUREÑOS
|1718
|FIRST
|2/21/2018
|74
|AUSTIN ACADEMY
|1125
|BEVERLY
|2/22/2018
|83
|BALSAS MEXICAN RESTAURANT
|421
|JUPITER
|2/22/2018
|70
|BOSTON MARKET #0104
|730
|CENTERVILLE
|2/22/2018
|85
|COUCH ELEMENTARY
|4349
|WATERHOUSE
|2/21/2018
|97
|E & S GROCERY & BAKERY
|420
|PLANO
|2/21/2018
|93
|FISH AND TAILS OYSTER BAR
|620
|MAIN
|2/19/2018
|80
|FLAMING BUFFET
|3046
|LAVON
|2/22/2018
|27
|GARLAND GRILL
|3421
|KINGSLEY
|2/21/2018
|58
|HANA JAPANESE HIBACHI & SUSHI
|1201
|BELTLINE
|2/21/2018
|39
|LA CENTROAMERICANA
|1437
|KINGSLEY
|2/20/2018
|96
|LITTLE CAESAR’S #0008
|1250
|NORTHWEST
|2/24/2018
|84
|MARISCOS EL VIEJON SEAFOOD & BAR
|1560
|FIRST
|2/21/2018
|71
|MATT’S RANCHO MARTINEZ
|5085
|GEORGE BUSH
|2/21/2018
|70
|NORTH GARLAND MONTESSORI SCHOOL
|1613
|GARLAND
|2/21/2018
|96
|PANADERIA LA CARAMELA
|1918
|MILLER
|2/22/2018
|62
|PEPPERS TACO INC.
|1818
|NORTHWEST
|2/24/2018
|73
|Q-TACO
|3520
|KINGSLEY
|2/24/2018
|79
|STAR FOOD MART #1
|4201
|WALNUT
|2/21/2018
|88
|TACO BODEGA
|2334
|BUCKINGHAM
|2/20/2018
|28
|URBAN AIR TRAMPOLINE PARK
|3046
|LAVON
|2/19/2018
|87
|WALMART NEIGHBORHOOD MKT. #4046
|1855
|GARLAND
|2/17/2018
|76
Posted in: Health/Safety