Health inspection report: Feb. 20-24 

Posted: 1:11 pm, February 27, 2018 by Kim Everett
The Garland Health Dept. conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served.  Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60.  Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health dept. inspections are performed more frequently. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.

 

Information provided by Cindy Corley, Garland Health Department.

 

FACILITY NAME   STREET NUMBER   STREET NAME   ACTIVITY DATE   SCORE
AK DAFFODIL CORPORATION 3321 GARLAND 2/22/2018 83
ANTOJITOS HONDUREÑOS 1718 FIRST 2/21/2018 74
AUSTIN ACADEMY 1125 BEVERLY 2/22/2018 83
BALSAS MEXICAN RESTAURANT 421 JUPITER 2/22/2018 70
BOSTON MARKET #0104 730 CENTERVILLE 2/22/2018 85
COUCH ELEMENTARY 4349 WATERHOUSE 2/21/2018 97
E & S GROCERY & BAKERY 420 PLANO 2/21/2018 93
FISH AND TAILS OYSTER BAR 620 MAIN 2/19/2018 80
FLAMING BUFFET 3046 LAVON 2/22/2018 27
GARLAND GRILL 3421 KINGSLEY 2/21/2018 58
HANA JAPANESE HIBACHI & SUSHI 1201 BELTLINE 2/21/2018 39
LA CENTROAMERICANA 1437 KINGSLEY 2/20/2018 96
LITTLE CAESAR’S #0008 1250 NORTHWEST 2/24/2018 84
MARISCOS EL VIEJON SEAFOOD & BAR 1560 FIRST 2/21/2018 71
MATT’S RANCHO MARTINEZ 5085 GEORGE BUSH 2/21/2018 70
NORTH GARLAND MONTESSORI SCHOOL 1613 GARLAND 2/21/2018 96
PANADERIA LA CARAMELA 1918 MILLER 2/22/2018 62
PEPPERS TACO INC. 1818 NORTHWEST 2/24/2018 73
Q-TACO 3520 KINGSLEY 2/24/2018 79
STAR FOOD MART #1 4201 WALNUT 2/21/2018 88
TACO BODEGA 2334 BUCKINGHAM 2/20/2018 28
URBAN AIR TRAMPOLINE PARK 3046 LAVON 2/19/2018 87
WALMART NEIGHBORHOOD MKT. #4046 1855 GARLAND 2/17/2018 76
