Health inspections: Dec. 23-30 

The Garland Health Dept. conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served.  Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60.  Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health dept. inspections are performed more frequently. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.

 

Information provided by Cindy Corley, Garland Health Department.

 

FACILITY NAME   STREET NUMBER   STREET NAME   ACTIVITY DATE   SCORE
AAA ADULT DAY CARE   3306   WALNUT   12/29/2017   97
BALSAS MEXICAN RESTAURANT   421   JUPITER   12/28/2017   66
CHILI’S GRILL & BAR #27   1775   NORTHWEST   12/28/2017   71
C’VILLE BEVERAGE   127   CENTERVILLE   12/27/2017   86
DOLLAR GENERAL STORE #10329   1303   MILLER   12/29/2017   89
DUNKIN ACADEMY   720   SHILOH   12/27/2017   82
DUNKIN DONUTS   803   CENTERVILLE   12/29/2017   88
FIRST MINIT MARKET   5150   DUCK CREEK   12/28/2017   97
GARLAND FOOD STORE   4715   BROADWAY   12/28/2017   82
J & B CONVENIENCE STORE   2418   JUPITER   12/30/2017   94
JUMPING WORLD USA   4445   SATURN   12/23/2017   76
LA MICHOACANA #34   6535   DUCK CREEK   12/28/2017   89
LOS TRES HERMANOS   1901   JUPITER   12/30/2017   71
MARKET LATINA RESTAURANT   3050   FIRST   12/28/2017   58
MT. HEBRON DAYCARE   901   DAIRY   12/29/2017   92
PANDA EXPRESS #2598   1360   CENTERVILLE   12/28/2017   83
PIZZA HUT #027449   2218   KINGSLEY   12/28/2017   88
QUIKTRIP #901   220   CENTERVILLE   12/27/2017   89
QUIKTRIP #909   5825   BROADWAY   12/28/2017   80
RACETRAC #630   3401   GARLAND   12/29/2017   79
SHIPLEY DONUTS   4750   JUPITER   12/29/2017   85
SOUTHERN MAID DONUTS   565   OATES   12/28/2017   81
SUBWAY #62989   1501   MILLER   12/28/2017   75
WATER INN   4750   JUPITER   12/29/2017   92
