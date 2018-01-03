Health inspections: Dec. 23-30
The Garland Health Dept. conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served. Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60. Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health dept. inspections are performed more frequently. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.
Information provided by Cindy Corley, Garland Health Department.
|FACILITY NAME
|STREET NUMBER
|STREET NAME
|ACTIVITY DATE
|SCORE
|AAA ADULT DAY CARE
|3306
|WALNUT
|12/29/2017
|97
|BALSAS MEXICAN RESTAURANT
|421
|JUPITER
|12/28/2017
|66
|CHILI’S GRILL & BAR #27
|1775
|NORTHWEST
|12/28/2017
|71
|C’VILLE BEVERAGE
|127
|CENTERVILLE
|12/27/2017
|86
|DOLLAR GENERAL STORE #10329
|1303
|MILLER
|12/29/2017
|89
|DUNKIN ACADEMY
|720
|SHILOH
|12/27/2017
|82
|DUNKIN DONUTS
|803
|CENTERVILLE
|12/29/2017
|88
|FIRST MINIT MARKET
|5150
|DUCK CREEK
|12/28/2017
|97
|GARLAND FOOD STORE
|4715
|BROADWAY
|12/28/2017
|82
|J & B CONVENIENCE STORE
|2418
|JUPITER
|12/30/2017
|94
|83
|JUMPING WORLD USA
|4445
|SATURN
|12/23/2017
|76
|LA MICHOACANA #34
|6535
|DUCK CREEK
|12/28/2017
|89
|LOS TRES HERMANOS
|1901
|JUPITER
|12/30/2017
|71
|MARKET LATINA RESTAURANT
|3050
|FIRST
|12/28/2017
|58
|MT. HEBRON DAYCARE
|901
|DAIRY
|12/29/2017
|92
|PANDA EXPRESS #2598
|1360
|CENTERVILLE
|12/28/2017
|83
|PIZZA HUT #027449
|2218
|KINGSLEY
|12/28/2017
|88
|QUIKTRIP #901
|220
|CENTERVILLE
|12/27/2017
|89
|QUIKTRIP #909
|5825
|BROADWAY
|12/28/2017
|80
|RACETRAC #630
|3401
|GARLAND
|12/29/2017
|79
|SHIPLEY DONUTS
|4750
|JUPITER
|12/29/2017
|85
|SOUTHERN MAID DONUTS
|565
|OATES
|12/28/2017
|81
|SUBWAY #62989
|1501
|MILLER
|12/28/2017
|75
|WATER INN
|4750
|JUPITER
|12/29/2017
|92
Posted in: Health/Safety