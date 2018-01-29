Health inspections: Jan. 22-26
The Garland Health Dept. conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served. Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60. Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health dept. inspections are performed more frequently. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.
Information provided by Cindy Corley, Garland Health Department.
|FACILITY NAME
|STREET NUMBER
|STREET NAME
|ACTIVITY DATE
|SCORE
|10°F HUT
|5345
|GARLAND
|1/23/2018
|84
|BLUE IVEY SCHOOL
|2101
|FIREWHEEL
|1/24/2018
|95
|BULLOCK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
|3909
|EDGEWOOD
|1/24/2018
|92
|DAVIS ELEMENTARY
|1621
|MCCALLUM
|1/24/2018
|98
|GOLDEN CHICK #1209
|3330
|BROADWAY
|1/22/2018
|71
|GRILL 64
|600
|CAMPBELL
|1/24/2018
|72
|JFE PARTNESHIP K 557
|6850
|SHILOH
|1/24/2018
|86
|J-MART
|1921
|PLANO
|1/24/2018
|75
|KEZIRA CAFE
|4413
|WALNUT
|1/23/2018
|70
|LAVON 66
|1030
|LAVON
|1/24/2018
|94
|LEGIT CHICKEN
|3110
|SHILOH
|1/25/2018
|75
|LUCKY’S BEER AND WINE
|6505
|DUCK CREEK
|1/22/2018
|92
|MIRCH MASALA
|4550
|BUCKINGHAM
|1/24/2018
|72
|NEW EGG ROLL
|2026
|BUCKINGHAM
|1/23/2018
|64
|PIZZA WAY
|1117
|JUPITER
|1/25/2018
|60
|PREP MONTESSORI ACADEMY
|1951
|PLEASANT VALLEY
|1/25/2018
|97
|QUALITY INN & SUITES
|1635
|INTERSTATE 30
|1/23/2018
|89
|QUALITY MART
|1751
|COUNTRY CLUB
|1/26/2018
|84
|S & T FOOD STORE
|3845
|GARLAND
|1/24/2018
|91
|SALUD ES RIQUEZA
|2915
|BELTLINE
|1/24/2018
|98
|SAM HOUSTON FOOD MART
|2006
|BUCKINGHAM
|1/22/2018
|89
|SHOREHAVEN ELEMENTARY
|600
|SHOREHAVEN
|1/25/2018
|100
|SMALL MIRACLES ACADEMY
|5902
|JUPITER
|1/24/2018
|82
|STAR BUKRI’S CATERING
|2026
|JUPITER
|1/25/2018
|56
|STOP N SAK
|530
|NICKENS
|1/22/2018
|97
|SUPER FOOD MART
|102
|BUCKINGHAM
|1/23/2018
|43
|TEXACO FOOD MART
|3501
|FOREST
|1/25/2018
|95
|WALMART NEIGHBORHOOD MARKET #4046
|1855
|GARLAND
|1/27/2018
|89
|WALNUT BEER & WINE
|3246
|WALNUT
|1/22/2018
|54
|WATSON TECHNOLOGY CENTER
|2601
|DAIRY
|1/22/2018
|93
|WEAVER ELEMENTARY
|805
|PLEASANT VALLEY
|1/25/2018
|96
|WHIP IN #109
|3405
|BROADWAY
|1/22/2018
|99
|YOBERRY
|909
|NORTHWEST
|1/26/2018
|86
