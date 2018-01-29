Your first source for news!|Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Health inspections: Jan. 22-26 

The Garland Health Dept. conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served.  Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60.  Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health dept. inspections are performed more frequently. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.

 

Information provided by Cindy Corley, Garland Health Department.

 

FACILITY NAME   STREET NUMBER   STREET NAME   ACTIVITY DATE   SCORE
10°F HUT 5345 GARLAND 1/23/2018 84
BLUE IVEY SCHOOL 2101 FIREWHEEL 1/24/2018 95
BULLOCK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 3909 EDGEWOOD 1/24/2018 92
DAVIS ELEMENTARY 1621 MCCALLUM 1/24/2018 98
GOLDEN CHICK #1209 3330 BROADWAY 1/22/2018 71
GRILL 64 600 CAMPBELL 1/24/2018 72
JFE PARTNESHIP K 557 6850 SHILOH 1/24/2018 86
J-MART 1921 PLANO 1/24/2018 75
KEZIRA CAFE 4413 WALNUT 1/23/2018 70
LAVON 66 1030 LAVON 1/24/2018 94
LEGIT CHICKEN 3110 SHILOH 1/25/2018 75
LUCKY’S BEER AND WINE 6505 DUCK CREEK 1/22/2018 92
MIRCH MASALA 4550 BUCKINGHAM 1/24/2018 72
NEW EGG ROLL 2026 BUCKINGHAM 1/23/2018 64
PIZZA WAY 1117 JUPITER 1/25/2018 60
PREP MONTESSORI ACADEMY 1951 PLEASANT VALLEY 1/25/2018 97
QUALITY INN & SUITES 1635 INTERSTATE 30 1/23/2018 89
QUALITY MART 1751 COUNTRY CLUB 1/26/2018 84
S & T FOOD STORE 3845 GARLAND 1/24/2018 91
SALUD ES RIQUEZA 2915 BELTLINE 1/24/2018 98
SAM HOUSTON FOOD MART 2006 BUCKINGHAM 1/22/2018 89
SHOREHAVEN ELEMENTARY 600 SHOREHAVEN 1/25/2018 100
SMALL MIRACLES ACADEMY 5902 JUPITER 1/24/2018 82
STAR BUKRI’S CATERING 2026 JUPITER 1/25/2018 56
STOP N SAK 530 NICKENS 1/22/2018 97
SUPER FOOD MART 102 BUCKINGHAM 1/23/2018 43
TEXACO FOOD MART 3501 FOREST 1/25/2018 95
WALMART NEIGHBORHOOD MARKET #4046 1855 GARLAND 1/27/2018 89
WALNUT BEER & WINE 3246 WALNUT 1/22/2018 54
WATSON TECHNOLOGY CENTER 2601 DAIRY 1/22/2018 93
WEAVER ELEMENTARY 805 PLEASANT VALLEY 1/25/2018 96
WHIP IN #109 3405 BROADWAY 1/22/2018 99
YOBERRY 909 NORTHWEST 1/26/2018 86
