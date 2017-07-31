Inspections by Health Dept.: July 24-28
The Garland Health Dept. conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served. Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60. Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health dept. inspections are performed more frequently. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.
Information provided by city of Garland Environmental Health Manager Cindy Corley.
|FACILITY NAME
|STREET NUMBER
|STREET NAME
|ACTIVITY DATE
|SCORE
|BRAUM’S ICE CREAM #55
|5435
|BROADWAY
|7/26/2017
|61
|CHINA CITY
|6022
|BROADWAY
|7/25/2017
|55
|DAIRY QUEEN #14146
|6310
|BROADWAY
|7/26/2017
|52
|EL SABROSO TAQUERIA #1
|3426
|KINGSLEY
|7/25/2017
|62
|E-Z SHOP #7
|4616
|NORTHWEST
|7/24/2017
|89
|FOODPLUS 2
|1422
|KINGSLEY
|7/26/2017
|67
|STOP N SAK
|530
|NICKENS
|7/25/2017
|81
|TONY’S DINER
|3112
|JUPITER
|7/27/2017
|45
|WAFFLE HOUSE #306
|494
|INTERSTATE 30
|7/27/2017
|50
The Garland Health Department uses a 100-point scoring system during each unannounced routine inspection. Every violation noted is debited using a weighted scale (1 – 5) based on severity.
The frequency of inspection is based on each establishment’s potential “risk.” The “risk” is based upon the previous inspection score average, number of critical or dangerous violations per inspection, type of food preparation and volume of customers. Unannounced scoring inspections are conducted from one to four times per year based on the calculated “risk” of the establishment. Find out more information on Restaurant Scores — Explanation from city of Garland website.