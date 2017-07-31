Your first source for news!|Tuesday, August 1, 2017
Inspections by Health Dept.: July 24-28 

July 31, 2017
The Garland Health Dept. conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served.  Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60.  Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health dept. inspections are performed more frequently. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.

 

 

Information provided by city of Garland Environmental Health Manager Cindy Corley.

 

FACILITY NAME   STREET NUMBER   STREET NAME   ACTIVITY DATE   SCORE
BRAUM’S ICE CREAM #55 5435 BROADWAY 7/26/2017 61
CHINA CITY 6022 BROADWAY 7/25/2017 55
DAIRY QUEEN #14146 6310 BROADWAY 7/26/2017 52
EL SABROSO TAQUERIA #1 3426 KINGSLEY 7/25/2017 62
E-Z SHOP #7 4616 NORTHWEST 7/24/2017 89
FOODPLUS 2 1422 KINGSLEY 7/26/2017 67
STOP N SAK 530 NICKENS 7/25/2017 81
TONY’S DINER 3112 JUPITER 7/27/2017 45
WAFFLE HOUSE #306 494 INTERSTATE 30 7/27/2017 50

 

The Garland Health Department uses a 100-point scoring system during each unannounced routine inspection. Every violation noted is debited using a weighted scale (1 – 5) based on severity.

 

The frequency of inspection is based on each establishment’s potential “risk.” The “risk” is based upon the previous inspection score average, number of critical or dangerous violations per inspection, type of food preparation and volume of customers. Unannounced scoring inspections are conducted from one to four times per year based on the calculated “risk” of the establishment. Find out more information on Restaurant Scores — Explanation from city of Garland website.

