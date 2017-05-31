Your first source for news!|Thursday, June 1, 2017
Health inspections: May 22-26 

Posted: 10:33 am, May 31, 2017 by Kim Everett
The Garland Health Department conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served.  Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60.  Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health department inspections are performed more frequently. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.

 

FACILITY NAME   STREET NUMBER   STREET NAME   ACTIVITY DATE   SCORE
BOZZANO PRODUCE PACKING CO. 2717 MARKET 5/26/2017 99
BRAUM’S ICE CREAM #61 1815 NORTHWEST 5/25/2017 70
CHEESESTEAK HOUSE 1250 NORTHWEST 5/24/2017 61
CLUB HILL ELEMENTARY 1330 COLONEL 5/22/2017 97
GARLAND HIGH SCHOOL 310 GARLAND 5/24/2017 97
J DONUTS 5501 BROADWAY 5/22/2017 69
JOLLY CHEF #5011 502 IDLEWILD 5/22/2017 79
JUMPING WORLD USA 4445 SATURN 5/25/2017 91
LITO’S KITCHEN 2714 KINGSLEY 5/25/2017 74
LONG JOHN SILVER’S #31805 5621 BROADWAY 5/23/2017 79
MINI-MART 1106 ROWLETT 5/22/2017 85
NORTH GARLAND HIGH SCHOOL 2109 BUCKINGHAM 5/23/2017 93
OUR PLACE @ GARLAND HIGH SCHOOL 310 GARLAND 5/24/2017 88
PANADERIA GUATEMALTECA LA MEJOR 1840 FIRST 5/23/2017 75
POLLOS LA PULLITA II, INC 2319 WALNUT 5/23/2017 57
QUIKTRIP #908 2010 SHILOH 5/25/2017 83
SHOWPLACE CAFE 1950 MARKETPLACE 5/23/2017 83
TEXANS CAN ACADEMIES 2256 ARAPAHO 5/26/2017 96

 

