Health inspections: May 22-26
The Garland Health Department conducts weekly inspections of establishments where food is served. Inspections are performed at day care centers, retirement homes, school cafeterias, restaurants and stores. A failing grade includes anything below 60. Any establishment that scores less than 70 is deemed “high risk” and health department inspections are performed more frequently. Establishments scoring less than 50 are subject to mandatory closure.
|FACILITY NAME
|STREET NUMBER
|STREET NAME
|ACTIVITY DATE
|SCORE
|BOZZANO PRODUCE PACKING CO.
|2717
|MARKET
|5/26/2017
|99
|BRAUM’S ICE CREAM #61
|1815
|NORTHWEST
|5/25/2017
|70
|CHEESESTEAK HOUSE
|1250
|NORTHWEST
|5/24/2017
|61
|CLUB HILL ELEMENTARY
|1330
|COLONEL
|5/22/2017
|97
|GARLAND HIGH SCHOOL
|310
|GARLAND
|5/24/2017
|97
|J DONUTS
|5501
|BROADWAY
|5/22/2017
|69
|JOLLY CHEF #5011
|502
|IDLEWILD
|5/22/2017
|79
|JUMPING WORLD USA
|4445
|SATURN
|5/25/2017
|91
|LITO’S KITCHEN
|2714
|KINGSLEY
|5/25/2017
|74
|LONG JOHN SILVER’S #31805
|5621
|BROADWAY
|5/23/2017
|79
|MINI-MART
|1106
|ROWLETT
|5/22/2017
|85
|NORTH GARLAND HIGH SCHOOL
|2109
|BUCKINGHAM
|5/23/2017
|93
|91
|OUR PLACE @ GARLAND HIGH SCHOOL
|310
|GARLAND
|5/24/2017
|88
|PANADERIA GUATEMALTECA LA MEJOR
|1840
|FIRST
|5/23/2017
|75
|POLLOS LA PULLITA II, INC
|2319
|WALNUT
|5/23/2017
|57
|QUIKTRIP #908
|2010
|SHILOH
|5/25/2017
|83
|SHOWPLACE CAFE
|1950
|MARKETPLACE
|5/23/2017
|83
|TEXANS CAN ACADEMIES
|2256
|ARAPAHO
|5/26/2017
|96
