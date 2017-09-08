Help GPD identify aggravated robbery suspect

The Garland Police Department is investigating two separate aggravated robberies that investigators believe to have been committed by the same suspect. One occurred at the Quality Inn and Suites located in the 1600 block of East Interstate 30 and the other was at the Tuesday Morning located in the 400 block of West Interstate 30.

On Aug. 18, at approximately 8:45 p.m., a white male subject entered the Quality Inn and Suites, produced a hand gun and robbed the employee. A second robbery occurred approximately two weeks later, Sept. 2, shortly after 6 p.m., when the same male subject entered the store, acted as if he was going to purchase an item and robbed the store after displaying a hand gun.

The subject is described as a white male, approximately 5’11”, 190 pounds, wearing a dark colored shirt, black hat and faded jeans. A video shows the subject wearing sunglasses and displaying a black semi-automatic handgun.

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the aggravated robbery suspect. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 (TIPS) or garlandcrimestoppers.org .