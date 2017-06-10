Help older adults prevent falls, remain in homes

June is National Home Safety Month and a good time to ensure that your home, as well as those of the older adults in your family, are safe. The National Safety Council offers some statistics about older-adult falls – and some solutions for keeping loved ones safe.

Americans are living longer while staying active and healthy. But adults 65 and older are at risk for falls, which can signal the beginning of the end of that active life – and their independence. Injuries from a fall can lead to limited activity, reduced mobility, loss of fitness and a fear of falling, all of which increase risk of additional injury.

Falls also are the leading cause of injury-related death for adults age 65 and older, according to Injury Facts 2017, the statistical report on unintentional injuries created by the National Safety Council. This is not surprising considering falls are among the most common causes of traumatic brain injury. More than 33,000 people died from falls in 2015, and the vast majority of them were over age 65.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

One in three older adults fall each year

About 2.5 million nonfatal falls were treated in emergency departments in 2013

Of those, 734,000 people were admitted to the hospital

That year, 25,500 older adults died from unintentional falls

More than 250,000 hip fractures are reported every year, and 95 percent of those are from falls

Some of the underlying causes of older-adult falls, such as muscle weakness, medications that cause dizziness, improper footwear, impaired vision, slick floors, poor lighting, loose rugs, clutter and uneven surfaces, can be improved.

While accidents can happen anywhere, they most often occur at home. What can you do to make your home or the home of someone you love safer?

Remove clutter, small furniture, pet gear, electrical cords, throw rugs and anything else that might cause someone to trip

Arrange or remove furniture so there is plenty of room for walking

Secure carpets to the floor

Wipe up spills immediately

Make sure outdoor areas are well lit and walkways are smooth and free from ice

Use non-slip adhesive strips on stairs

Use non-skid mats or appliques in the bath and shower

Install grab bars in the tub, shower and near the toilet

Install railings on both sides of stairs

Provide adequate lighting in every room and stairway

Place nightlights in kitchen, bath and hallways

Make often-used items more accessible, like food, clothing, etc., so an older person won’t be tempted to use a stool or ladder to get to them

If necessary, provide personal walking devices, such as a cane or walker, to aid in stability

Harvard Medical School touts the value of exercise in preventing falls and even reversing some of the many conditions associated with aging. In addition to regular exercise, older adults should ask a doctor if their medications may be causing dizziness, and make sure to have regular eye exams.

Source: National Safety Council and Center for Disease Control