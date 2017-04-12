Heritage Celebration 2017: Hats Off to Garland!

Celebrate Garland’s rich history from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22, as downtown Garland hosts the fourth Garland Heritage Celebration.

This year the celebration will take place on State Street between Fifth and Sixth streets, next to the historic Downtown Square. The day will feature musical entertainment, historic and comedic lectures, and fun for the whole family.

The public is invited to learn more about Garland’s historic Downtown by visiting the many themed events at this year’s celebration, including a special exhibit in the lobby of the Plaza Theatre as well as guided tours of historic Main Street. Everyone is invited to ride Mo, the mechanical bull, and participate in this year’s scavenger hunt. Live music and children’s activities are also planned.

In addition to this event, there will be historic home tours before the Heritage Celebration. These home tours will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, on Eleventh Street between Avenues B and D. The homes represent the historic Travis College Hill, originally platted in 1913.

See a complete schedule of events at GarlandHeritage.com.