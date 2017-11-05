Help HFHGG build homes, hope

Founded in 1993, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Garland shares the mission of Habitat International, seeking to put God’s love into action by building homes, communities and hope. The organization strives to eliminate subpar housing in Garland, Rowlett and Sachse by building, renovating and preserving homes, by advocating for fair and just housing policies.

HFHGG builds new homes and repairs/renovates homes. Partner families and volunteers work together to complete homes in which construction meets city codes. Additionally, HFHGG partners with the Garland ISD Building Trades classes at Naaman Forest High School, Garland High School and North Garland High School to build one Habitat home each year. Once near completion, these houses are moved to foundations on infill lots, and finished out by Habitat for Humanity volunteers and the partner family.

HFHGG is currently engaged in a Veterans Build Initiative to preserve three 1920s houses through a collaborative effort with Veritex Bank, Garland Housing Finance Corp (GHFC), Mr. Charles Killion, the city of Garland, and other corporate sponsors. The houses will be moved to new locations and rehabbed to become homes for Veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.

If you are a veteran or know a veteran who is in need of decent, affordable housing, HFHGG is looking for local veterans who currently live in Garland, Rowlett or Sachse and are interested in becoming a Habitat homeowner. For more information, contact Claire Mock, Community Outreach Manager at claire.mock@garlandhabitat.org or call 972-414-6894 ext.108.

Habitat has various volunteer opportunities for individuals and groups — home builds, ReStore, administration office and to service on volunteer committees. Feel free to call with any questions about how to get started at 972-414-6894 ext.108 or email volunteer@garlandhabitat.org.

Other ways to assist Habitat – shop at the ReStore and donate new or gently used items to the ReStore. They accept appliances, lighting, construction materials, railings, doors, flooring, windows, furniture, household items, décor. Drop off donations at 2360 Crist Rd #700, Garland, TX 75040 Tuesday through Saturday or call 972-495-2400 for donation pickup.