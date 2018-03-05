Habitat director opposes proposed federal cuts

Rich Buquet, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Garland was recently in Washington, D.C. warning that proposed federal cuts will worsen the affordable housing crisis facing Garland, Rowlett, Sachse and other communities.

“Too many people in Garland are already struggling between making their housing payments and buying food for their family,” said Buquet. “We were in Washington, DC, to ask our representatives on Capitol Hill to make greater investments in affordable housing, not less.”

The budget proposed by the White House released Feb. 12, would drastically cut—and in some cases eliminate—funding that communities use to finance the development of new affordable homes. Habitat of Greater Garland uses HOME, SHOP and CDBG funding to build and restore homes in their service area. The White House budget proposal would eliminate those funds.

Rich Buquet, executive director of Habitat for Humanity joined more than 340 Habitat leaders, volunteers and homeowners from across the country in Washington D.C., to advocate for affordable housing. In meetings with Congressmen Pete Sessions, Lamar Smith, Marc Veasey, Victor Gonzalez and Senator John Cornyn, Habitat of Greater Garland was calling on Congress to set aside the flawed budget proposal and instead work to prioritize solutions that will end the affordable housing crisis.

“There is no question that we are in an affordable housing crisis,” said Habitat for Humanity International CEO Jonathan Reckford. “More than 18 million families are paying more than half of their paychecks on their housing. Leaders in cities and towns across the country are sounding the alarm, because even middle-class workers like teachers can no longer find housing that fits their budgets.”

The proposed budget would also eliminate the AmeriCorps program through the shuttering of the Corporation for National and Community Service. AmeriCorps is a vital component of Habitat of Greater Garland’s work to partner with more families working toward homeownership. Thousands of AmeriCorps members have served their communities in various ways, including more than 10,000 members working through Habitat where they have helped build homes and helped rebuild in disaster-stricken areas.

About: HFHGG is celebrating 25 years of serving Garland, Rowlett and Sachse. Founded in accordance with the mission and vision of Habitat for Humanity International, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Garland was incorporated by the State of Texas in 1993. 25 years later, HFHGG remains committed to helping local families build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter. HFHGG has provided a “hand up” to over 80 families by rehabilitating more than 40 homes and building 38 new homes; 11 of those homes built in partnership with Garland ISD Building Trades Program.

Over the years, HFHGG has been the recipients of a Habitat International Capacity Build grant and United Way grants. As a result, HFHGG became a ‘ Home Builder ‘ affiliate, is growing as a ‘Block Builder” affiliate and has ambitions to soon become a ‘Neighborhood Builder.’

In conjunction with affiliate expansion, HFHGG opened its ReStore in November 2014. The ReStore has become a stable revenue source and all proceeds help fund the program and operational needs of the organization. The expansion and success of the affiliate would not be possible without community partnerships. Collaborative partnerships with the cities, the school district, businesses and different community groups all play a role in the success and sustainability of our affiliate.

In honor of our 25th year, HFHGG intends to complete 25 projects in 2018; 10 new construction projects and 15 critical repairs.

We hope the individuals and community partners that have made it all possible, will join us in celebration of these accomplishments and the ones to come.