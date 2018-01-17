High basketball recap: Jan. 12, 16

The scores below are for boys and girls high school varsity basketball games played Jan. 12 and Jan. 16.

Friday, Jan. 12 – Girls

Lakeview Centennial High School 51 – Naaman Forest High School 45

High scorers: LCHS – Candice Parramore 21 and NFHS – Quatina Thomas 17

Rowlett High School 59 – Garland High School 30

High scorers: RHS – Ngozi Obineke 16 and Haleigh Johnson 12

Sachse High School 57 – South Garland High School 16

High scorers: SHS – Avery Crouse 17 and SGHS – Jersey Lester 16

Boys

Lakeview Centennial High School 49 – Naaman Forest High School 43

High scorers: LCHS – Nicolas Rene 14 and NFHS – Jordan Jones 15

Rowlett High School 80 – Garland High School 51

High scorers: RHS – Jordan Murray and Jaden Bell 13 each and GHS – Dawud Chew 12

South Garland High School 81 – Sachse High School 41

High scorers: SGHS – Dearon Tucker 26 and SHS – Preston Okereke 13

Tuesday, Jan. 16 – Girls

Naaman Forest High School 52 – Garland High School 50

High scorers: NFHS – Jordan McClenton 18 and GHS – Chioma Elegonge and Haleigh Johnson 16 each

Rowlett High School 75 – North Garland High School 28

High scorers: RHS – Lauren Small 16 and NGHS – Taylor Starks 10

Lakeview Centennial High School 71 – South Garland High School 16

High scorers: LCHS – Jaliya Sharp 14 and SGHS – Ariana Guery 5

Boys

Naaman Forest High School 53 – Garland High School 34

High scorers: NFHS – Jordan Jones 23 and GHS – Dawud Chew 14

Rowlett High School 51 – North Garland High School 47

High scorers: RHS – Braden Bell 14 and NGHS – Raquon Travis 15

South Garland High School 64 – Lakeview Centennial High School 58

High scorers: SGHS – Tyrese Maxey 29 and LCHS – Nicolas Rene 20