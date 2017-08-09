High school football ticket sales begin
The Garland ISD Athletic Department will begin selling 2017 football season tickets Monday, Aug. 14. Tickets will be sold at the Williams Stadium Ticket Office. Regular season football games will be played at Williams Stadium at 510 Stadium Drive or Homer B. Johnson Stadium at 1029 E. Centerville Road. The dates and times are listed below:
Monday, Aug. 14 and Aug. 21: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 15 and Aug. 22: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 16 and Aug. 23: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 17 and Aug. 24: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 18 and Aug. 25: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 28 – Wednesday, Aug. 30: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
*Monday, Aug. 14- Friday, Aug. 18: Sales will be limited to returning Season Ticket Holders
*Monday, Aug. 21-Wednesday, Aug. 30: Sales will be for new Season Ticket purchases
**Season Ticket sales will end at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Ticket Prices:
Season Tickets – $7
Weekly Pre-Sale (until 4 p.m. on game day)
$7 Reserved
$6 Adult General Admission
$4 Student General Admission
At the gate on football game day
$8 Reserved
$7 General Admission
