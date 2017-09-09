HS Football: Week 2, Sept. 8
The second week of the high school football non-district season is now in the books with wins for the Mustangs, Eagles and Rangers.
Patriots 14 – North Mesquite HS 49
North Mesquite High School got a 49-14 win against the Lakeview Centennial Patriots at the Cotton Bowl Friday, Sept. 8. Maurico Sneed scored the two Patriots’ touchdowns in the fourth quarter on 1- and 12-yard runs. Te’Darius Herford picked up 108 rushing yards for LCHS. The Patriots gained 241 combined yards on the game and North Mesquite HS had 492 yards.
Eagles get win over Rockwall HS
The Rowlett Eagles defeated Rockwall High School 48-41 in week two at the 8:30 p.m. Cotton Bowl game Friday, Sept. 8. The Eagles defense got the first score of the game on a 60-yard interception return by Sam Danler. The lead then changed hands several times before it ended in a victory for Rowlett.
Chauncey Amos scored two RHS touchdowns on 56- and 7-yard runs. Quarterback Preston Weeks also scored two TDs for the Eagles on 42- and 1-yard runs. Weeks also connected with Antonio Hull on a 29-yard pass for a TD. Monyae Lang got a TD on a 1-yard run. Weeks passed for 191 yards on the game and Amos rushed for 100 yards.
SHS gets big win over Plano West HS
The Sachse Mustangs got a week two 48-0 victory over Plano West High School. Trent Dean scored three TDs for the Mustangs. Two came on 12- and 14-yard passes from Jalen Mayden and he added another score on a 4-yard run. Christian Cole scored twice for SHS, first on a 2-yard run then on a 14-yard run. Derrick Rose caught a 5-yard Mayden pass for a TD, Addison Perez added a 23-yard field goal and Peyton Reyes hit a 42-yard field goal. Mayden passed for 195 yards on the night and Christian Cole rushed for 160 yards.
Raiders lose to Royse City HS
Royse City High School defeated the North Garland Raiders by a score of 41-14. The Raiders’ TDs came on passes from quarterback Jon Aguilera to Alex Garcia (29 yards) and Jason Luper (21 yards). Aguilera collected 174 yards passing on the game. Trae Taylor rushed for 91 yards.
Colonels lose to Woodrow Wilson HS
The South Garland Colonels suffered a 54-13 loss to Woodrow Wilson High School. Kevonta Wilson scored both LCHS touchdowns, on 50- and 3-yard runs. Wilson rushed for 157 yards on the night. Jaquarion Turner ran for 121 yards.
Rangers defeat Berkner HS
The Naaman Forest Rangers defeated the Berkner Rams by a score of 20-14. Jaylon Dickerson scored first for the Rangers on a 22-yard pass from Thomas Gutierrez. Daviciea McCartney caught a Gutierrez 31-yard throw for a score and Ty’Reek James scored on a 1-yard run. Gutierrez threw for 220 yards on the night. James rushed for 88 yards.
Owls lose to Mesquite HS
Mesquite High School got a 35-13 win over the Garland Owls. Alonzo Fennel scored for the Owls on a 38-yard pass from Jabari Ellis and Ellis rushed for a 33-yard TD and for 88 yards on the game.