DWI holiday enforcement results

Fourteen Driving While Intoxicated arrests were made during 17 days of increased enforcement. The Garland Police Department stepped up its DWI patrols from Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 in an effort to keep Garland citizens and visitors safe during the Christmas and New Year holiday.

The added enforcement resulted in five drinking while intoxicated related arrests. During the same period Garland’s regular patrols made nine additional driving while intoxicated arrests bringing the total to 14 impaired driving related arrests.

The additional enforcement was paid for by a state funded grant from TxDot known as the Impaired Driving Mobilization Grant.

In 2017, the Garland Police Department made a total of 328 driving while intoxicated related arrests.