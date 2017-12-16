Holiday season DWI enforcement

The Garland Police Department is gearing up for increased Driving While Intoxicated patrols for an Impaired Driver Mobilization project. The project is funded through a TXDOT grant program which targets DWI along with Driving Under the Influence by Minors. The specialized patrols begin Friday, Dec. 15, and will run through Sunday, Dec. 31.The patrols will be active in the nighttime hours and will utilize both marked and unmarked police cars.

Officers will apply for blood search warrants for those drivers who refuse to consent to giving a specimen of their breath or blood when arrested for DWI related offenses.

So far in 2017, Garland police have recorded 305 alcohol related driving arrests of either DWI or DUI Minor.

The consequences of driving under the influence can be severe. In 2016, there were 987 people killed in motor vehicle crashes where the driver was under the influence of alcohol (TxDot, 2016).

Convicted first-time DWI offenders can pay a fine of up to $2,000, lose their driver’s license for up to a year and serve 180 days in jail. Safety officials say other costs associated with an impaired driving arrest and conviction can add up to more than $17,000 for bail, legal fees, court appearances, court ordered classes, vehicle insurance increases and other expenses.

Note: The percentage of highway deaths related to alcohol spikes each year during the three-month holiday season of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day, according to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). In fact, 48 percent of highway deaths on New Year’s Eve are alcohol-related.

The average drunken driver has driven drunk 80 times before their first arrest, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are companies and resources out there, depending on where you live that can get you home safe without you or your friends getting behind the wheel if you’re unfit to drive.

Designate a driver or the police will provide one for you.

PLEASE DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE.