Hope Clinic earns recognition

The National Committee for Quality Assurance has announced 29 practices in Texas that earned NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition for using evidence-based, patient-centered processes that focus on highly coordinated care and long‐term relationships with patients and family members.

One of the recognized practices, Hope Clinic, is in Garland.

“NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition raises the bar in defining high-quality care by emphasizing access, health information technology and coordinated care that is focused on patients,” said NCQA President, Margaret E. O’Kane. “By earning recognition, these practices show they have the tools, systems and resources to provide their patients with the right care, at the right time.”

The NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home model of primary care combines teamwork and information technology to improve care, improve patients’ experience of care and reduce costs. Medical homes foster ongoing partnerships between patients and their personal clinicians. Each patient’s care is overseen by a clinician-led care team that coordinates treatment across the health care system. Research shows that medical homes can lead to higher quality and lower costs, and can improve patients’ and providers’ experience of care.

The recognized practices demonstrated the ability to meet key NCQA requirements, embodying characteristics of the medical home. NCQA standards align with the Joint Principles of the Patient-Centered Medical Home established by the American College of Physicians, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Osteopathic Association.

NCQA’s program is the most widely-adopted PCMH model in the country. One in six eligible physicians in the United States practices in an NCQA-Recognized PCMH. To find clinicians and their practices with NCQA PCMH Recognition, visit http://recognition.ncqa.org.