Howsden Dermatology joins Platinum Dermatology

Platinum Dermatology Partners announced recently that Howsden Dermatology has joined its network, further enhancing Platinum’s presence in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. Platinum is a dermatology-focused physician services organization with a rapidly growing network of top-ranked dermatology practices in Texas.

Howsden serves the eastern Dallas communities of Garland, Rowlett and Mesquite, and is known for its superior medical and surgical dermatological care, as well as its keen focus on skin cancer detection and treatment. Founded in 1983 by Dr. F. Lester Howsden, MD, FAAD, Howsden patients today are cared for by Dr. Akash A. Patel, MD, FAAD, and Dr. Kevin F. Kia, MD, FAAD.

“As we looked for the right partner to help us grow and continue our focus on providing the best service and care to our patients, Platinum became an obvious choice,” said Dr. Patel. “Dr. Kia and I have worked very hard to maximize quality and efficiency. We pride ourselves on delivering the highest quality of care in our practice, so to us, it was imperative we find a partner who understands and values the way we practice medicine. Platinum doesn’t want to change how we operate; rather, they will enhance and grow our offerings alongside us, providing us with the same degree of autonomy. That, together with the quality of physicians we join in the Platinum network for further collaboration and sharing best practices, made Platinum the clear choice for us.”

Platinum’s model is attractive to physicians because it empowers dermatologists to grow and enhance their practices while providing exceptional clinical care and retaining ownership and autonomy. Platinum’s management creates partnerships with physicians that lead to better operational and clinical outcomes, encourages collaboration among dermatology professionals, and drives practice growth opportunities that are unmatched in an independent practice.

“My physician partners and I are thrilled to welcome the Howsden team to our growing network. We are excited about our continued growth in Dallas and throughout Texas,” said Kent Aftergut, MD, a dermatologist the Platinum network and member of the Platinum Clinical Advisory Board. “Drs. Patel and Kia are outstanding additions to the Platinum network, and each are great representations of physicians that have a passion for this specialty.”