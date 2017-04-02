Softball, baseball scores: March 24 -31
Garland ISD high school baseball and softball scores for March 24 – March 31 are below:
Baseball
March 24
LCHS Patriots 11 – GHS Owls 1
RHS Eagles 14 – SGHS Colonels 0
SHS Mustangs 6 – NGHS Raiders 1
March 28
RHS Eagles 10 – SHS Mustangs 0
LCHS Patriots 10 – NGHS Raiders 0
NFHS Rangers 13 – SGHS Colonels 0
March 31
SHS Mustangs 8 – NFHS Rangers 5
NGHS Raiders 9 – GHS Owls 2
RHS Eagles 6 – LCHS Patriots 2
Softball
March 25
SHS Lady Mustangs 4 – NFHS Lady Rangers 1
GHS Lady Owls 15 – NGHS Lady Raiders 0
March 27
RHS Lady Eagles 18 – LCHS Lady Patriots 0
RHS Lady Eagles 10 – GHS Lady Owls 0
NFHS Lady Rangers 17 – LCHS Lady Patriots 2
SHS Lady Mustangs 21 – SGHS Lady Colonels 4
March 31
NFHS Lady Rangers 7 – GHS Lady Owls 3
SGHS Colonels 17 – LCHS Lady Patriots 16