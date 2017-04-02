Your first source for news!|Monday, April 3, 2017
Softball, baseball scores: March 24 -31 

Posted: 10:49 pm, April 2, 2017 by Kim Everett
Garland ISD high school baseball and softball scores for March 24 – March 31 are below:

Baseball

 

March 24

 

LCHS Patriots 11 – GHS Owls 1

RHS Eagles 14 – SGHS Colonels 0

SHS Mustangs 6 – NGHS Raiders 1

 

March 28

 

RHS Eagles 10 – SHS Mustangs 0

LCHS Patriots 10 – NGHS Raiders 0

NFHS Rangers 13 – SGHS Colonels 0

 

March 31

SHS Mustangs 8 – NFHS Rangers 5

NGHS Raiders 9 – GHS Owls 2

RHS Eagles 6 – LCHS Patriots 2

 

Softball

 

March 25

 

SHS Lady Mustangs 4 – NFHS Lady Rangers 1

GHS Lady Owls 15 – NGHS Lady Raiders 0

 

March 27

 

RHS Lady Eagles 18 – LCHS Lady Patriots 0

 

March 29

 

RHS Lady Eagles 10 – GHS Lady Owls 0

NFHS Lady Rangers 17 – LCHS Lady Patriots 2

SHS Lady Mustangs 21 – SGHS Lady Colonels 4

 

March 31

 

NFHS Lady Rangers 7 – GHS Lady Owls 3

SGHS Colonels 17 – LCHS Lady Patriots 16

