Softball, baseball scores: March 24 -31

Garland ISD high school baseball and softball scores for March 24 – March 31 are below:

Baseball

March 24

LCHS Patriots 11 – GHS Owls 1

RHS Eagles 14 – SGHS Colonels 0

SHS Mustangs 6 – NGHS Raiders 1

March 28

RHS Eagles 10 – SHS Mustangs 0

LCHS Patriots 10 – NGHS Raiders 0

NFHS Rangers 13 – SGHS Colonels 0

March 31

SHS Mustangs 8 – NFHS Rangers 5

NGHS Raiders 9 – GHS Owls 2

RHS Eagles 6 – LCHS Patriots 2

Softball

March 25

SHS Lady Mustangs 4 – NFHS Lady Rangers 1

GHS Lady Owls 15 – NGHS Lady Raiders 0

March 27

RHS Lady Eagles 18 – LCHS Lady Patriots 0

March 29

RHS Lady Eagles 10 – GHS Lady Owls 0

NFHS Lady Rangers 17 – LCHS Lady Patriots 2

SHS Lady Mustangs 21 – SGHS Lady Colonels 4

March 31

NFHS Lady Rangers 7 – GHS Lady Owls 3

SGHS Colonels 17 – LCHS Lady Patriots 16