HS basketball: Patriots-Eagles

The Rowlett Eagles and Lakeview Centennial Patriots boys’ and girls’ basketball teams each had close contests Friday, Feb. 3.

Boys

LCHS defeated RHS by a final score of 55-54.

Scoring for the Patriots was as follows:

Zhaire Smith – 21

Brendan Brooks – 9

Rene Nicolas – 7

Jemarcus Caldwell – 6

Marlon Sims – 6

Oyoita Eyo – 4

Demitri Davis – 2

Scoring for the Eagles follows:

Braden Bell – 22

Mj Barnes – 12

Devin Mitchell – 7

Alex Minter – 5

Ugo Obineke – 4

Lewis Warren – 2

Aaron Johnson – 2

Girls

The Lakeview Centennial Lady Patriots defeated the Rowlett Lady Eagles by a score of 51-39.

Scoring for LCHS was as follows:

Bre’Asiajah Mathews – 22

Candice Parramore – 14

Faith Williams – 6

Stephanie Villareal – 5

Jaqarah Brown – 4

Scoring for RHS follows:

Ngozi Obineke – 12

Aneesa Scott – 9

Kayla Smith – 8

Kennedy Warren – 5

Laraveun Randle – 2

Kayla Winchester – 2

Lauren Small – 1