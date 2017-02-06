Your first source for news!|Tuesday, February 7, 2017
HS basketball: Patriots-Eagles 

Posted: 11:11 pm, February 6, 2017 by Kim Everett
The Rowlett Eagles and Lakeview Centennial Patriots boys’ and girls’ basketball teams each had close contests Friday, Feb. 3.

 

Boys

 

LCHS defeated RHS by a final score of 55-54.

 

Scoring for the Patriots was as follows:

 

Zhaire Smith – 21

Brendan Brooks – 9

Rene Nicolas – 7

Jemarcus Caldwell – 6

Marlon Sims – 6

Oyoita Eyo – 4

Demitri Davis – 2

 

Scoring for the Eagles follows:

Photos by Roger Mathis – Mempics

Braden Bell – 22

Mj Barnes – 12

Devin Mitchell – 7

Alex Minter – 5

Ugo Obineke – 4

Lewis Warren – 2

Aaron Johnson – 2

 

Girls

The Lakeview Centennial Lady Patriots defeated the Rowlett Lady Eagles by a score of 51-39.

 

Scoring for LCHS was as follows:

 

Bre’Asiajah Mathews – 22

Candice Parramore – 14

Faith Williams – 6

Stephanie Villareal – 5

Jaqarah Brown – 4

 

Scoring for RHS follows:

 

Ngozi Obineke – 12

Aneesa Scott – 9

Kayla Smith – 8

Kennedy Warren – 5

Laraveun Randle – 2

Kayla Winchester – 2

Lauren Small – 1

