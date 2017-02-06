HS basketball: Patriots-Eagles
The Rowlett Eagles and Lakeview Centennial Patriots boys’ and girls’ basketball teams each had close contests Friday, Feb. 3.
Boys
LCHS defeated RHS by a final score of 55-54.
Scoring for the Patriots was as follows:
Zhaire Smith – 21
Brendan Brooks – 9
Rene Nicolas – 7
Jemarcus Caldwell – 6
Marlon Sims – 6
Oyoita Eyo – 4
Demitri Davis – 2
Scoring for the Eagles follows:
Braden Bell – 22
Mj Barnes – 12
Devin Mitchell – 7
Alex Minter – 5
Ugo Obineke – 4
Lewis Warren – 2
Aaron Johnson – 2
Girls
The Lakeview Centennial Lady Patriots defeated the Rowlett Lady Eagles by a score of 51-39.
Scoring for LCHS was as follows:
Bre’Asiajah Mathews – 22
Candice Parramore – 14
Faith Williams – 6
Stephanie Villareal – 5
Jaqarah Brown – 4
Scoring for RHS follows:
Ngozi Obineke – 12
Aneesa Scott – 9
Kayla Smith – 8
Kennedy Warren – 5
Laraveun Randle – 2
Kayla Winchester – 2
Lauren Small – 1