HS basketball recap: Feb. 3, 6
Scores for the boys’ and girls’ high school basketball games for Feb. 3 and Feb. 6 are below, along with the high scorers for each game.
Girls – Friday, Feb. 3
Lady Eagles 42 – Lady Patriots 28
High scorer: Lady Eagles – Ngozi Obineke – 13
High scorer: Lady Patriots – Candice Parramore – 8
Lady Owls 37 – Lady Raiders 29
High scorer: Lady Owls – Chioma Elegonge – 10
High scorer: Lady Raiders – Taylor Starks – 12
Lady Mustangs 64 – Lady Rangers 34
High scorer: Lady Mustangs – Avery Crouse and Kayla Demus – 14 each
High scorer: Lady Rangers – Jordan McClenton – 17
Girls – Tuesday, Feb. 6
Lady Eagles 52 – Lady Owls 31
High scorer: Lady Eagles – Zha Daijia Johnson – 11
High scorer: Lady Owls – Chioma Elegonge and Haleigh Johnson – 8 each
Lady Colonels 15 – Lady Mustangs 64
Lady Patriots 49 – Lady Rangers 50
High scorer: Lady Patriots – Candice Parramore – 16
High scorer: Lady Rangers – Bri Hampton – 22
Boys – Friday, Feb. 3
Eagles 65 – Patriots 43
High scorer: Eagles – Joel Murray – 13
High scorer: Patriots – Emaus Traylor – 9
Owls 49 – Raiders 45
High scorer: Owls – Jayhlon Young – 23
High scorer: Raiders – Raquon Travis – 14
Rangers 57 – Mustangs 40
High scorer: Rangers – Christopher Coley – 16
High scorer: Mustangs – Nathan McAdam – 12
Boys – Tuesday, Feb. 6
Eagles 66 – Owls 44
High scorer: Eagles – Ugo Obineke – 14
High scorer: Owls – Dawud Chew – 18
Colonels 73 – Mustangs 35
High scorer: Colonels – Chris Harris – 16
High scorer: Mustangs – Tyler Lee – 11
Patriots 56 – Rangers 44
High scorer: Patriots – Nicolas Rene – 16
High scorer: Rangers – Christopher Coley – 14