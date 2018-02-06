HS basketball recap: Feb. 3, 6

Scores for the boys’ and girls’ high school basketball games for Feb. 3 and Feb. 6 are below, along with the high scorers for each game.

Girls – Friday, Feb. 3

Lady Eagles 42 – Lady Patriots 28

High scorer: Lady Eagles – Ngozi Obineke – 13

High scorer: Lady Patriots – Candice Parramore – 8

Lady Owls 37 – Lady Raiders 29

High scorer: Lady Owls – Chioma Elegonge – 10

High scorer: Lady Raiders – Taylor Starks – 12

Lady Mustangs 64 – Lady Rangers 34

High scorer: Lady Mustangs – Avery Crouse and Kayla Demus – 14 each

High scorer: Lady Rangers – Jordan McClenton – 17

Girls – Tuesday, Feb. 6

Lady Eagles 52 – Lady Owls 31

High scorer: Lady Eagles – Zha Daijia Johnson – 11

High scorer: Lady Owls – Chioma Elegonge and Haleigh Johnson – 8 each

Lady Colonels 15 – Lady Mustangs 64

Lady Patriots 49 – Lady Rangers 50

High scorer: Lady Patriots – Candice Parramore – 16

High scorer: Lady Rangers – Bri Hampton – 22

Boys – Friday, Feb. 3

Eagles 65 – Patriots 43

High scorer: Eagles – Joel Murray – 13

High scorer: Patriots – Emaus Traylor – 9

Owls 49 – Raiders 45

High scorer: Owls – Jayhlon Young – 23

High scorer: Raiders – Raquon Travis – 14

Rangers 57 – Mustangs 40

High scorer: Rangers – Christopher Coley – 16

High scorer: Mustangs – Nathan McAdam – 12

Boys – Tuesday, Feb. 6

Eagles 66 – Owls 44

High scorer: Eagles – Ugo Obineke – 14

High scorer: Owls – Dawud Chew – 18

Colonels 73 – Mustangs 35

High scorer: Colonels – Chris Harris – 16

High scorer: Mustangs – Tyler Lee – 11

Patriots 56 – Rangers 44

High scorer: Patriots – Nicolas Rene – 16

High scorer: Rangers – Christopher Coley – 14