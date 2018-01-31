HS basketball recap: Jan. 26, 30
The scores for the high school varsity boys’ and girls’ basketball teams are listed below along with high scorers for each game.
Girls
Lady Eagles 56 – Lady Colonels 26
High scorer Lady Eagles: Mallorie Miller, 10 points
High scorer Lady Colonels: Stillwell, 8 points
Lady Patriots 49 – Lady Owls 37
High scorer Lady Patriots: Candice Parramore, 14 points
High scorer Lady Owls: Xaria Harrison, 10 points
Lady Mustangs 59 – Lady Raiders 30
High scorer Lady Mustangs: Avery Crouse, 17 points
High scorer Lady Raiders: Marissa Jetawo, 7 points
Boys
Colonels 63 – Eagles 53
High scorer Colonels: Tyrese Maxey 24 points
High scorer Eagles: M.J. Barnes, 21 points
Owls 54 – Patriots 53
High scorer Owls: Keidren Rose, 17 points
High scorer Patriots: Nicolas Rene, 19 points
Raiders 49 – Mustangs 45
High scorer Raiders: Raquon Travis, 17 points
High scorer Mustangs: Preston Okereke, 11 points
Tuesday, Jan. 30
Girls
Lady Mustangs 59 – Lady Eagles 39
High scorer Lady Mustangs: Avery Crouse, 25 points
High scorer Lady Eagles: Ngozi Obineke, 12 points
Naaman Forest Lady Rangers 70 – South Garland Lady Colonels 27
High scorer Lady Rangers: Bri Hampton, 19 points
High scorer Lady Colonels: Kandice Sutton and Samyri Stillwell, 5 points each
Lakeview Centennial Lady Patriots 43 – North Garland Lady Raiders 23
High scorer Lady Patriots: Candace Parramore, 18 points
High scorer Lady Raiders: Tyvionna Williams, 6 points
Boys
Rowlett Eagles 66 – Sachse Mustangs 35
High scorer Mustangs: Tyler Blue and Preston Okereke, 10 points each
High scorer Eagles: Cameron Ingram, 14 points
South Garland Colonels 61 – Naaman Forest Rangers 40
High scorer Colonels: Tyrese Maxey, 25 points
High scorer Rangers: Kavante Harris, 12 points
Lakeview Centennial Patriots 82 – North Garland Raiders 37