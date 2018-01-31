Your first source for news!|Thursday, February 1, 2018
HS basketball recap: Jan. 26, 30 

Posted: 10:09 pm, January 31, 2018 by Kim Everett

The scores for the high school varsity boys’ and girls’ basketball teams are listed below along with high scorers for each game.

 

Girls

 

Lady Eagles 56 – Lady Colonels 26

High scorer Lady Eagles: Mallorie Miller, 10 points

High scorer Lady Colonels: Stillwell, 8 points

 

Lady Patriots 49 – Lady Owls 37

High scorer Lady Patriots: Candice Parramore, 14 points

High scorer Lady Owls: Xaria Harrison, 10 points

 

Lady Mustangs 59 – Lady Raiders 30

High scorer Lady Mustangs: Avery Crouse, 17 points

Photos by Roger Mathis, www.mempics.com

High scorer Lady Raiders: Marissa Jetawo, 7 points

 

Boys

 

Colonels 63 – Eagles 53

High scorer Colonels: Tyrese Maxey 24 points

High scorer Eagles: M.J. Barnes, 21 points

 

Owls 54 – Patriots 53

High scorer Owls: Keidren Rose, 17 points

High scorer Patriots: Nicolas Rene, 19 points

 

Raiders 49 – Mustangs 45

High scorer Raiders: Raquon Travis, 17 points

High scorer Mustangs: Preston Okereke, 11 points

 

Tuesday, Jan. 30

 

Girls

 

Lady Mustangs 59 – Lady Eagles 39

High scorer Lady Mustangs: Avery Crouse, 25 points

High scorer Lady Eagles: Ngozi Obineke, 12 points

 

Naaman Forest Lady Rangers 70 – South Garland Lady Colonels 27

Photos by Roger Mathis, www.mempics.com

High scorer Lady Rangers: Bri Hampton, 19 points

High scorer Lady Colonels: Kandice Sutton and Samyri Stillwell, 5 points each

 

Lakeview Centennial Lady Patriots 43 – North Garland Lady Raiders 23

High scorer Lady Patriots: Candace Parramore, 18 points

High scorer Lady Raiders: Tyvionna Williams, 6 points

 

Boys

 

Rowlett Eagles 66 – Sachse Mustangs 35

High scorer Mustangs: Tyler Blue and Preston Okereke, 10 points each

High scorer Eagles: Cameron Ingram, 14 points

 

South Garland Colonels 61 – Naaman Forest Rangers 40

High scorer Colonels: Tyrese Maxey, 25 points

High scorer Rangers: Kavante Harris, 12 points

 

Lakeview Centennial Patriots 82 – North Garland Raiders 37

