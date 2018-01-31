HS basketball recap: Jan. 26, 30

The scores for the high school varsity boys’ and girls’ basketball teams are listed below along with high scorers for each game.

Girls

Lady Eagles 56 – Lady Colonels 26

High scorer Lady Eagles: Mallorie Miller, 10 points

High scorer Lady Colonels: Stillwell, 8 points

Lady Patriots 49 – Lady Owls 37

High scorer Lady Patriots: Candice Parramore, 14 points

High scorer Lady Owls: Xaria Harrison, 10 points

Lady Mustangs 59 – Lady Raiders 30

High scorer Lady Mustangs: Avery Crouse, 17 points

High scorer Lady Raiders: Marissa Jetawo, 7 points

Boys

Colonels 63 – Eagles 53

High scorer Colonels: Tyrese Maxey 24 points

High scorer Eagles: M.J. Barnes, 21 points

Owls 54 – Patriots 53

High scorer Owls: Keidren Rose, 17 points

High scorer Patriots: Nicolas Rene, 19 points

Raiders 49 – Mustangs 45

High scorer Raiders: Raquon Travis, 17 points

High scorer Mustangs: Preston Okereke, 11 points

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Girls

Lady Mustangs 59 – Lady Eagles 39

High scorer Lady Mustangs: Avery Crouse, 25 points

High scorer Lady Eagles: Ngozi Obineke, 12 points

Naaman Forest Lady Rangers 70 – South Garland Lady Colonels 27

High scorer Lady Rangers: Bri Hampton, 19 points

High scorer Lady Colonels: Kandice Sutton and Samyri Stillwell, 5 points each

Lakeview Centennial Lady Patriots 43 – North Garland Lady Raiders 23

High scorer Lady Patriots: Candace Parramore, 18 points

High scorer Lady Raiders: Tyvionna Williams, 6 points

Boys

Rowlett Eagles 66 – Sachse Mustangs 35

High scorer Mustangs: Tyler Blue and Preston Okereke, 10 points each

High scorer Eagles: Cameron Ingram, 14 points

South Garland Colonels 61 – Naaman Forest Rangers 40

High scorer Colonels: Tyrese Maxey, 25 points

High scorer Rangers: Kavante Harris, 12 points

Lakeview Centennial Patriots 82 – North Garland Raiders 37