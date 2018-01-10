HS basketball recap: Jan. 5, 9

Scores for the Jan. 5 and Jan. 9 high school boys’ and girls’ basketball games, along with high scorer information are listed below:

Jan. 5 – Boys

South Garland Colonels – 56, Naaman Forest Rangers – 27

Tyrese Maxey was the Colonels’ top scorer with 19 points and Chris Harris scored 18 for the Colonels. Jordan Jones was high scorer for the Rangers with 10 points.

Rowlett Eagles 88 – Sachse Mustangs 56

Braden Bell and Ugo Obineke were high scorers for the Eagles with 19 and 17 points, respectively. Obi Onyia and Preston Okereke each scored nine points for the Mustangs.

Lakeview Centennial Patriots 66 – North Garland Raiders 41

Nicolas Rene was top scorer for the Patriots with 25 points. Raquon Travis scored 17 for the Raiders.

Girls

Naaman Forest Rangers 68 – South Garland Lady Colonels 24

Sachse Lady Mustangs 57 – Rowlett Lady Eagles 46

Jayla Brooks and Avery Crouse were high scorers for the Lady Mustangs with 22 points each. Kennedy Warren was top scorer for the Eagles with 16.

Lakeview Centennial Lady Patriots 69 – North Garland Lady Raiders 34

Candice Parramore scored 18 for the Lady Patriots and Taylor Starks was the Lady Raiders’ high scorer with 10 points.

Jan. 9 – Boys

Garland Owls 52 – North Garland Raiders 39

Jayhlon Young scored 21 for the Owls and Nick Matthews was high scorer for the Raiders with 12 points.

Naaman Forest Rangers 59 – Sachse Mustangs 51

Ka’vante Harris was the Rangers’ high scorer with 16 points. Preston Okereke was Sachse’s high scorer, also with 16.

Rowlett Eagles 58 – Lakeview Centennial Patriots 51

Brandon Bell was top scorer for the Eagles with 23 and Jemarcus Caldwell scored 17 for the Patriots.

Girls

Garland Lady Owls 46 – North Garland Lady Raiders 26

Xyllize Harrison was the Lady Owls’ high scorer with 16 points and Taylor Starks had nine for the Lady Raiders.

Sachse Lady Mustangs 60 – Naaman Forest Lady Rangers 39

Avery Crouse scored 25 points for the Lady Mustangs. Bri Hampton had 12 for the Lady Rangers.

Lakeview Centennial Lady Patriots 52 – Rowlett Lady Eagles 48

Candice Parramore was high scorer for the Lady Patriots and Kennedy Warren was high scorer for the Lady Eagles. Each had 19 points