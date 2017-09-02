HS football: Aug. 31, Sept. 1
Photos by Roger Mathis, mempics.com and Brad McClendon, bhmimages.com
Non-district high school football games started this week with the Naaman Forest Rangers competing against Richardson High School and the South Garland Colonels playing Royse City High School Thursday, Aug. 1. The remainder of the Garland ISD high school football teams played Friday, Sept. 1.
NFHS defeats Richardson HS
The Rangers (1-0) got a 48-6 victory over Richardson HS whose only score came early in the first quarter. Ty’Reek James scored four touchdowns for the Rangers on 5-, 5-, 12- and 1-yard runs. Donavon Lee got a touchdown on a 2-yard run. The other two TDs were on passes from Everett Hubbard to Daviciea McCartney and Thomas Gutierrez to Jaylon Dickerson.
Gutierrez threw for 152 yards on the game. James rushed for 112.
SGHS loses to Royse City HS
The South Garland Colonels (0-1) were defeated 31-7 by Royse City High School. The SGHS touchdown came on a 68-yard run by Jaquarion Turner who ran for 97 yards on the game.
Waxahachie HS gets win over Lakeview HS
The Lakeview Centennial Patriots (0-1) lost to Waxahachie HS by a score of 56-17. Te’Darius Herford scored in the first for the Patriots on a 2-yard run and Jason Sauceda hit a 27-yard field goal in the second quarter. The LCHS defense scored in the fourth quarter on a fumble return.
Jarret Adams passed for 172 yards for the Patriots and Herford rushed for 135.
NGHS loses to Greenville HS
The North Garland Raiders (0-1) were defeated by Greenville HS by a score of 40-27. Emmanuel Nwawuhe scored first for NGHS on a 52-yard catch from Jon Aguilera. Alex Garcia caught an Aguilera pass for a TD in the second quarter. Trae Taylor also scored in the second on a 16-yard run. Sabron Woods scored on a 10-yard run in the third quarter.
Aguilera passed for 112 yards on the game and Taylor ran for 132.
GHS falls to Irving McArthur HS
The Garland Owls (0-1) were defeated by McArthur HS by a score of 14-3. The McArthur defense held the Owls to three points on a second quarter 30-yard field goal by James Cassidy.
Lewisville HS gets win over Rowlett HS
The Rowlett Eagles (0-1) were defeated 24-10 by Lewisville HS. The Eagles’ scores came on a second quarter 32-yard field goal by Jack Prado and a 5-yard rushing score by Chauncey Amos in the fourth. Eagles’ quarterback Preston Weeks threw for 127 yards and Dakota Gilley ran for 79.
SHS gets win over Trophy Club Byron Nelson HS
The Sachse Mustangs (1-0) got a 48-6 win over Trophy Club Byron Nelson HS. Five of the Mustangs’ TDs came on the ground as quarterback Jalen Mayden scored on 15- and 2-yard runs. Christian Cole got touchdowns on 14- and 52-yard runs and Torey Washington had an 81-yard TD run.
Mayden connected with Drue Jackson (42 yards) and Trent Dean (35 yards) on touchdown passes.
Cole ran for 180 yards on the night and Mayden threw for 158.