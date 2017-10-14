HS football week 7; Mustangs remain unbeaten
Photos submitted by Roger Mathis, www.mempics.com and Brad McClendon, www.bhmimages.com
Week seven of Garland ISD high school football ended with the Rangers seeing their first defeat and the Mustangs remaining undefeated on the season.
Eagles defeat Rangers
The Rowlett Eagles (3-3) handed the Naaman Forest Rangers (6-1) their first defeat of the season Friday, Oct. 13. The score was 13-7. The Eagles led at halftime after two field goals, the first, a 36-yarder by Ian Ellis and the second, a 39-yarder by Andrew Martinez. In the third quarter, quarterback Preston Weeks added a TD on a 17-yard pass to Jerry Evans to bring the score to 13-0.
Weeks ended the game at 21-28 with 207 yards. Antonio Hull caught eight of Weeks’ passes for 90 yards.
The Rangers’ Ty’Reek James scored on a 2-yard run to bring the score to 13-7 with approximately 2:30 left in the game, but the on-side kick was recovered by the Eagles.
NFHS quarterback was 9-17 with 97 yards on the game. James rushed for 96 yards.
Mustangs over Owls
The Sachse Mustangs (6-0) got a 74-9 over the Garland Owls (1-6) Thursday, Oct. 12. The Owls scored two points on a safety on a blocked punt in the first and Austin Clemons scored a TD in the fourth quarter to account for their nine points.
Myles Nash, Trent Dean and Drue Jackson scored for the Mustangs in the first quarter on 33-, 11- and 73-yard passes from quarterback Jalen Mayden. In the second quarter, Dean and Jackson caught 3- and 36-yard Mayden passes for TDs. Christian Cole added a TD in the second quarter on a 51-yard rush.
Cole added two more TDs in the third quarter on 1- and 19-yard runs and Cameron Cromer scored on an 8-yard pass from Mayden. Anthony Beltran scored on a 7-yard run at the end of the third. Matthew Carter added another TD for the Mustangs on a fourth quarter 35-yard run.
Mayden ended the game at 19-25 for 293 yards and six touchdowns. Cole carried the ball 15 times for 177 yards.
The Mustangs’ defense held the Owls to 60 total yards on the game.
Raiders defeat Colonels
The North Garland Raiders (2-5) defeated the South Garland Colonels (1-6) by a final score of 47-24. Devin Barrett scored in the first quarter for the Raiders on a 52-yard pass reception from quarterback Jon Aguilera. Jason Luper also scored in the first on an 85-yard kickoff return. In the second quarter, Carlos Vides added a 27-yard field goal and Aguilera connected with Jayden Jones for a TD on a 15-yard pass.
Luper and Vides each scored again in the third quarter. Luper caught a 9-yard pass from Aguilera for a touchdown and Vides hit a 32-yard field goal. Trae Taylor scored on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter and Emmanuel Nwawuihe added a TD on a 4-yard run.
Aguilera ended the game at 11-20 for 194 yards. Taylor rushed for 128 yards on the game and Luper had five catches for 86 yards.
Jaquarion Turner scored three times for the Colonels. In the first, he got TDs on 22- and 63-yard runs and in the fourth quarter, he scored on a 70-yard run. Kevonta Wilson added a TD for the Colonels on a 3-yard run in the second quarter.
Turner carried the ball 27 times for 289 yards on the game.