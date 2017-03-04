Soccer, softball team scores for Friday, March 3

Garland ISD high school softball and soccer team scores for Friday, March 3 were as follows:

Girls’ softball team scores were:

Garland High School Lady Owls 19 – South Garland High School Lady Colonels 1

Sachse High School Lady Mustangs 24 – Lakeview Centennial High School Lady Patriots 0

Naaman Forest High School Lady Rangers 12 – North Garland High School Lady Rangers 0

Boys’ soccer team scores were:

Naaman Forest High School Rangers 1 – South Garland High School Colonels 0

Lakeview Centennial High School Patriots 4 – North Garland High School Raiders 2

Sachse High School Mustangs 5 – Rowlett High School Eagles 0

To view the athletic schedules for each of the Garland ISD high schools, please visit http://www.garlandisd.net/athletics/schedules?sh=5.

For more information about Garland ISD sports,please contact Athletics.