Baseball, softball high school scores: April 4-8
Photos by Roger Mathis, www.mempics.com
Scores for high school baseball and softball games played April 4-8 are below:
Baseball
April 4
Rowlett Eagles 6 – Garland Owls 1
Lakeview Centennial Patriots 2 – Naaman Forest Rangers 0
Sachse Mustangs 14 – South Garland Colonels 0
April 7
Lakeview Centennial Patriots 13 – South Garland Colonels 1
Naaman Forest Rangers 17 – Garland Owls 5
Rowlett Eagles 5 – North Garland Raiders 3
Lakeview Centennial Patriots 9 – Woodrow Wilson High School 3
Softball
April 4
Naaman Forest Lady Rangers 17 – North Garland Lady Raiders 0
Sachse Lady Mustangs 17 – Lakeview Centennial Lady Patriots 6
Garland Lady Owls 14 – South Garland Lady Colonels 2
April 7
Sachse Lady Mustangs 13 – Garland Lady Owls 11
South Garland Lady Colonels 21 – North Garland Lady Rangers 20
Rowlett Lady Eagles 5 – Naaman Forest Lady Rangers 3