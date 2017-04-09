Baseball, softball high school scores: April 4-8

Photos by Roger Mathis, www.mempics.com

Scores for high school baseball and softball games played April 4-8 are below:

Baseball

April 4

Rowlett Eagles 6 – Garland Owls 1

Lakeview Centennial Patriots 2 – Naaman Forest Rangers 0

Sachse Mustangs 14 – South Garland Colonels 0

April 7

Lakeview Centennial Patriots 13 – South Garland Colonels 1

Naaman Forest Rangers 17 – Garland Owls 5

Rowlett Eagles 5 – North Garland Raiders 3

April 8

Lakeview Centennial Patriots 9 – Woodrow Wilson High School 3

Softball

April 4

Naaman Forest Lady Rangers 17 – North Garland Lady Raiders 0

Sachse Lady Mustangs 17 – Lakeview Centennial Lady Patriots 6

Garland Lady Owls 14 – South Garland Lady Colonels 2

April 7

Sachse Lady Mustangs 13 – Garland Lady Owls 11

South Garland Lady Colonels 21 – North Garland Lady Rangers 20

Rowlett Lady Eagles 5 – Naaman Forest Lady Rangers 3