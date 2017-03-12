HS sports scores: Soccer, softball, base
High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores, along with softball and baseball scores for March 7-10 are listed below:
Photos by Roger Mathis, www.mempics.com
March 7
Boys’ soccer
Lakeview Centennial HS 2 – Rowlett HS 1
North Garland HS 3 – Garland HS 0
Naaman Forest HS 2 – Sachse HS 1
Girls’ softball
Rowlett HS 9 – Naaman Forest HS 0
Sachse HS 7 – Garland HS 4
North Garland HS 21 – South Garland HS 15
March 9
Boys’ baseball – tournament play
Lakeview Centennial HS 7 – Joshua HS 3
Lakeview Centennial HS 7 – North Crowley HS 5
Sachse HS 1 – Prosper HS 10
Rowlett HS 4 – Flower Mound HS 8
Rowlett HS 1 – Rockwall HS 3
Garland HS 4 – DeSoto HS 3
South Garland HS 0 – South Grand Prairie HS 13
South Garland HS 0 – Grand Prairie HS 14
Naaman Forest HS 6 – Wylie East HS 4
Girls’ soccer
Sachse HS 1 – Naaman Forest HS 0
Lakeview Centennial HS 4 – Rowlett HS 0
March 10
Boys’ baseball – tournament play
Naaman Forest HS 1 – Richardson HS 10
Rowlett HS 2 – Highland Park HS 4
Sachse HS 5 – Coppell HS 3
Garland HS 2 – Arlington Oak Ridge HS 7
Lakeview Centennial HS 3 – Irving McArthur HS 5