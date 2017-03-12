HS sports scores: Soccer, softball, base

High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores, along with softball and baseball scores for March 7-10 are listed below:

Photos by Roger Mathis, www.mempics.com

March 7

Boys’ soccer

Lakeview Centennial HS 2 – Rowlett HS 1

North Garland HS 3 – Garland HS 0

Naaman Forest HS 2 – Sachse HS 1

Girls’ softball

Rowlett HS 9 – Naaman Forest HS 0

Sachse HS 7 – Garland HS 4

North Garland HS 21 – South Garland HS 15

March 9

Boys’ baseball – tournament play

Lakeview Centennial HS 7 – Joshua HS 3

Lakeview Centennial HS 7 – North Crowley HS 5

Sachse HS 1 – Prosper HS 10

Rowlett HS 4 – Flower Mound HS 8

Rowlett HS 1 – Rockwall HS 3

Garland HS 4 – DeSoto HS 3

South Garland HS 0 – South Grand Prairie HS 13

South Garland HS 0 – Grand Prairie HS 14

Naaman Forest HS 6 – Wylie East HS 4

Girls’ soccer

Sachse HS 1 – Naaman Forest HS 0

Lakeview Centennial HS 4 – Rowlett HS 0

March 10

Boys’ baseball – tournament play

Naaman Forest HS 1 – Richardson HS 10

Rowlett HS 2 – Highland Park HS 4

Sachse HS 5 – Coppell HS 3

Garland HS 2 – Arlington Oak Ridge HS 7

Lakeview Centennial HS 3 – Irving McArthur HS 5