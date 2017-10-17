Huntington to add industrial square feet

Garland has approved a project that will result in the development of two of the latest spec buildings to enter the community’s dynamic industrial space market. Huntington Industrial Partners will develop two Class A industrial buildings, comprised of 132,000 square feet and 116,700 square feet individually, on 16 acres at 1601 S. Shiloh Road between W. Miller Road and Marquis Drive.

“Garland continues to see strong demand for this type product. We have a lot of experience in Garland and always enjoy working with the City to make things happen.” said Steve Meyer, Partner at Huntington Industrial Partners. The project, to be known as the “Shiloh Business Center,” is valued at almost $16 million and is expected to be under construction shortly after the holidays.

This particular site is one of the last sizable green field opportunities available in Garland’s core industrial district. A number of users have sought to develop the property previously, but until now site challenges have held it back. Smaller, technology-driven manufacturers are believed to be a good fit for these newest facilities.

In an effort to minimize impact on adjacent residential areas, Huntington voluntarily reduced the scale of the project and reoriented both buildings’ service facilities away from the main thoroughfare and to the sides of each building. Efforts have also been undertaken to enhance exterior finishes, and appropriate screening techniques have been applied to shield service components from S. Shiloh Road.

Huntington is in familiar territory as they have completed three buildings adding more than 440,000 square feet and $35 million in investment to Garland’s commercial real estate inventory since 2015. Regionally, they have also developed 2+ million square feet of space in the D/FW metroplex during the same period. One of their projects, 3839 Distribution Drive, was purchased by VPET USA, a California-based plastics manufacturer that launched operations in Garland in 2016. More recently, a two-building development on Regency Crest Drive has already secured three tenants, including Batory Foods, A-to-Z Parts and PODS, and is now fully leased.

Garland continues to be a hotspot for new Class A industrial development. Numerous manufacturers are moving to the area to be closer to their customers, suppliers and the North Texas market. Plastics, food and chemical industries are target clusters for Garland, and these kinds of quality facilities help attract those manufacturers.

“Long-standing and highly valued relationships with area developers are critical components of Garland’s sustained success in the D/FW industrial market,” said David Gwin, Garland’s Director of Economic Development.

Since 2015, close to 1 million square feet of new industrial space has been completed and occupied in Garland. Another recently announced project includes a $50 million redevelopment project with nearly 800,000 square feet of new space to be constructed on 41 acres of the former Raytheon campus.

“Garland’s core industrial district benefits greatly from the development of additional Class A space, and Huntington has repeatedly delivered solid products to our market. In fact, their last three buildings were sold and/or leased to users before they were even finished,” Gwin added.