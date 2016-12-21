Ikandy Foundation brings Christmas to Boys and Girls Clubs

Children of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Garland enjoyed a Christmas party Saturday, Dec. 19 made possible by the Ikandy Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by professional basketball player Ike Diogu.

Diogu started his basketball career at Austin Academy and went on to be a star player at Garland High School. After playing college ball at Arizona State University, he went on to play for several professional teams including the Golden State Warriors, Indiana Pacers, Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings. Diogu has also played on several international teams and was a member of the 2012 Nigerian Olympic Basketball Team.

Hi mother, Jane Diogu, runs the foundation and planned Saturday’s event. Linda Griffin, a member of the GISD board of trustees, was the emcee.

“On behalf of the Garland Corps of the Salvation Army, it’s an honor for us to partner with the Ikandy Foundation,” Griffin said. “The boys and girls that attend our after school program are the recipients of all the gifts. They are able to put in a wish list and the Ikandy Foundation goes and shops for them. Hats off to the foundation for letting the Garland Corps of the Salvation Army participate again.”

Griffin talked to the kids about the true meaning of Christmas and presented a gift to Jane to honor her exceptional work with children in the community.

The kids enjoyed a variety of snacks then received gifts from Santa Claus.

Diogu believes strongly in the importance of education and giving back to the community. The foundation, according to its website, “is dedicated to improving the quality of life of underprivileged children with a special focus on promoting academic and athletic excellence.”

The Christmas party is only one of the annual events hosted and funded by the Ikandy Foundation which has provided countless Christmas gifts and back-to-school packs filled with supplies to local children over the last few years. www.ikandyfoundation.com.